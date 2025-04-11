Wicker Introduces Bill to Support Fisheries

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has introduced the Mississippi River Basin Fisheries Commission Act, a bill designed to enhance fisheries management and environmental quality throughout the Mississippi River Basin. The legislation would establish a federally funded commission to combat the spread of invasive Asian carp and strengthen conservation efforts.

The commission would receive federal funding to support fisheries management, restoration projects, and conservation initiatives. It would also reinforce existing partnerships among agencies responsible for overseeing the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

Building on the efforts of the Mississippi Interstate Cooperative Resource Association—a multi state, multi-agency group formed in 1991 to combat invasive species—the new commission would focus on controlling the four varieties of Asian carp: silver carp, black carp, grass carp, and bighead carp. These species have spread rapidly across the basin, damaging native fish populations and ecosystems.

“This bill would support the long-term sustainability of fisheries along the Mississippi River Basin by focusing on habitat restoration, fisheries research, and the mitigation of invasive species,” says Wicker.

By leveraging federal resources and coordinating conservation strategies, the Mississippi River Basin Fisheries Commission Act would protect vital fisheries, sustain local economies, and ensure the long-term health of the Mississippi River basin.