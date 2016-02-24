Stephanie Patton

February 24, 2016 DBJ Publisher Cover Stories 1839

Passion comes full circle finding niche in the Delta

By Angela Rogalski • Photography by Roy Meeks

When Stephanie Patton moved to Leland six years ago, she was eager to trade her business suits and heels for blue jeans and boots. Twenty years in the corporate publishing world of Time Inc.’ s Southern Living magazine had honed her business acumen, but she and husband, Kenner, who had also climbed the publishing corporate ladder with Southern Living, were both ready to make a move—a big one. “ You know, as I got older, I realized that I had different priorities than I did when I was in my 20s,” says Patton. “ After college, I couldn’ t wait to get out on my own, but when I hit my 40s, I didn’ t like how much my career was keeping me from missing the really important things in life, things like family and community. I wouldn’ t trade my time with Southern Living for anything, but I know all that experience was just excellent training for what I’ m doing now—what I’ m really meant to do.” Patton, who is originally from West Monroe, Louisiana, says choosing Leland and the Mississippi Delta as the place to live was an easy decision. “ We wanted to be closer to family, and Kenner’ s parents and family are in Leland,” says Patton. “ We’ re now only a couple of hours away from my family in West Monroe. Plus, we have all the benefits of the Delta—low cost of living, no traffic, great restaurants, nice people, and the coolest and most authentic music and art scene.” The only thing the Pattons didn’ t have when they moved to Leland was gainful employment. “ Kenner is a woodworker, a very talented furniture-maker,” says Patton. “ And once we moved here, he opened a shop and decided to give that a try and see what happened. I was planning to hang out for awhile and see what was out there. So, I started networking with people around the Delta to get a feel for what was going on. I knew I wanted to do something that helped the community.” A few months later at an Eagle Scout event they attended for a friend’ s son, Patton took some pictures and wrote a story to go along with it and sent it into The Leland Progress. The local paper is published weekly and has been in business since 1897. “ I thought it was a neat event, so I emailed the story and a photo to the editor, Gaila Oliver, with a note that said if she could use it to please feel free to run it,” says Patton. “ She emailed me right back and said, ‘ Thanks for sending. Would you be interested in buying the newspaper?’” Patton says she laughed and told her “ no thanks.” She thought her publishing days were behind her; however, Oliver kept checking in with Patton every couple of weeks. “ I looked at the circulation and the advertising side, the newsstands sales and distribution and just everything as a whole,” says Patton. “ I felt good about handling the business and marketing side, but hadn’ t had any hands-on editorial experience in a long time. Regardless, I knew this was exactly what I needed to do to get to know the community.”

In 2010, Patton dusted off her Journalism degree from the University of Louisiana-Monroe and became the publisher and editor of The Leland Progress, while Kenner continued to grow his woodworking business and began farming with family. He is now the Communications Coordinator for the Delta Research Extension Center in Stoneville. Patton redesigned the layouts, added specific editorial sections, and published her first edition as the new owner in February 2011. “ I was a little nervous about making the jump from magazines to newspapers, but I love newspapers,” says Patton. “ Don’ t let all the hype about the decline of newspapers fool you. I offer my subscribers a digital e-edition and social media, but the majority of people still want that printed paper. I like social media as much as the next person, but Facebook isn’ t big on fact-checking. People still trust a newspaper.” Working with the local newspaper has helped Patton become involved in the community. She has served as president of the Leland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is still on the board. She is also on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Washington County, and most recently served as the campaign chair. In addition, Patton holds a Board position with the Mississippi Press Association and served as the Leadership Mississippi Chair for the Mississippi Economic Council last year. Patton is currently involved with Delta Council and was recently named Board Chairman of the Washington County Economic Alliance. Patton’ s efforts to grow The Leland Progress and use it to bring the community together has not gone unnoticed. In 2015, she was awarded Business of the Year by the Greenville Arts Council, and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2013 by both the United Way of Washington County and the Washington County Economic Alliance. Being involved in the community also helped Patton identify an opportunity to bring a new business to Leland and the Delta. Along with five other Leland couples, the Pattons formed an LLC and purchased a historic home on Deer Creek, renovated it, and opened it as The Thompson House Bed & Breakfast and Event Center. “ The newspaper office is just around the corner from the Highway 61 Blues Museum here in downtown Leland,” says Patton. “ All spring, summer and fall, visitors from all over the world would stroll by, and since I keep my door open a lot, they sometimes would wander in. They’ d tell me they were here for the day visiting our Blues Trail sites, but would be leaving for Memphis or New Orleans. I hated that Leland, Washington County, and the Delta kept missing out on keeping them here for a night and letting them enjoy our restaurants and spend money with our shops and other retailers. The Thompson House has helped keep those travelers here a little longer.” Going into its third year, The Thompson House has hosted guests from as far away as Australia and as nearby as Greenville. The historic home has also become a favorite venue for weddings, family reunions, bridal showers, club meetings, graduation parties, and more. “The success of The Thompson House can be attributed to some very dedicated partners and a community that is as determined as those partners to see it succeed,” says Patton. In 2014, The Thompson House was named the Best Rehabilitation in the State by Mississippi Main Street, and Patton was honored with an Award of Excellence for her service in the private sector by Mississippi Main Street in the same year. Patton laughs when she says she came to Leland with no job and now seems to have several. “ I see so much potential in so many parts of the Delta,” says Patton. “ I’m lucky to be here, and while I am here, hope I can contribute a little something to make our piece of the world even better.”

1,839 Comments on Stephanie Patton

  767. Alltid lika vackra bilder nÃ¤r jag tittar in hÃ¤r & bÃ¤st Ã¤r det nÃ¤r lille malien Ã¤r avbildad ♥Hon Ã¤r sÃ¥ vacker!!Ta den tid ni trenger till att bearbeta er sorg, det Ã¤r den iktigaste uppgift du har i livet just nu bortsett frÃ¥n att Ã¶verÃ¶sa din lilla juvel & make med kÃ¤rlek da.Blir glad nÃ¤r jag lÃ¤ser att ni trivs i er sorg grupp, jag tror det Ã¤r jÃ¤tte nyttigt.Stora varma vÃ¥r kramar

  771. Mathilde dit :Coucou Carol,Je n’ai pas eu vraiment le temps de visiter ta rÃ©gion, j’y ai juste fait une petite Ã©tape de 2 jours pour me rendre chez des amis en Normandie. Cela dit j’ai passÃ© un trÃ¨s bon moment au Country club que je recommande vivement. J’espÃ¨re de tout coeur que tu trouves vite l’amour qui te conduira peut-Ãªtre lÃ -bas !! ) Je t’embrasse bien fort. Math.

  777. Thanks for the info – will be loved in these parts :)Am in general v happy with these kind of kits – always felt there is so much India has to offer and now finally we have this sort of stuff.Another thing I'm looking for is short nice books in Sanskrit – something like Tulika does – any idea about that kind? Tried to get in touch with Sanskrit Bharati but they don't have any such at all.

  784. Just more examples of how “realtors” have no ethics and are not on the side of the buyer. They continue to push propaganda stories to boost their bottom line. They are willing to blame everyone except themselves for the problems. It makes me sick. It’s like watching Ken Lay tell every that Enron is a good company and to buy stock because it’s going to the moon. I wish realtors that lie like the Enron bunch go to jail like the Enron bunch. – Rate this comment: 0  0

  785. hebt toch ook die app via Google Earth dat je op een of meer schilderijen in het Prado in Madrid oneindig diep kunt inzoomen? Fantastisch gewoon. Dan heeft zo iets ook meerwaarde boven het origineel bekijken. Los van het feit dat het origineel bekijken ook fascinerend is natuurlijk!En dan kunnen dochters over het algemeen nog mooi schrijven :)

  789. When I think about moderate Muslims it reminds me of people who call themselves Christians but don't really go to church. They just identify with Christianity. The problem is when those type of Muslims want to really get on-fire-for-Allah they go to the Koran. Then everything turns to hell because that book is anything but moderate. Its a false religion rooted in violence, sexual abuse, and greed and will NEVER be anything more as those tenets are at the heart of the Islamic Faith – just look at their prophet.

  794. Follow you on Bloglovin'. Check your blog daily and always get great ideas from your style. Love this dress, I would wear it with a wide belt, large necklace with some color in it, and LAMB Daphne sandles. Thanks for all your inspiration.Cheryl

  795. I prefer either a total rat look, where the bodywork looks so rusty that you wonder how it got through the M.o.T or an original interior. Although I don't mind a bit of a quirky make-over with fake fur seat covers and disco lights – but definately no laminate. Years ago, I remember that there used to be a couple of blokes called the Botch Boys at the VW shows and their campers looked so rough that it was a miracle that they didn't fall apart en route!xxx

  802. GiovedÃ¬ sono andata alla Feltrinelli delle Gru (Torino) e mi sono decisa a cercare il tuo libro. (Lo sai che nella maggior parte delle librerie Ã¨ introvabile? E' finito o sono io che ho problemi a localizzarlo? Mah..) Comunque l'ho trovato, ce ne erano 2 copie. L'ho comprato e, appena finisco quello della Gilbert, inizio il tuo.Magari t'interessava saperlo. O ti faceva piacere.CosÃ¬, per tirarti un po' su.

  803. every individual has a single vote in a democracy, in a capitalist system, they have very little say in the actions of government.ï»¿ Greater influences on government than ideology or public opinion are the wealthy. Governments will listen to big business and banks because they fund their election campaigns. They will listen to big newspaper barons because they know that they can influence public opinion.

  804. AtomÃ³wki to przeÅ¼ytek. DziÅ› uÅ¼ywa siÄ™ broni elektromagnetycznej (nie wiem, jak pompowanej – czy rozpadem, czy fuzjÄ… nukleonÃ³w) zdolnej wywoÅ‚aÄ‡ wszystkie zjawiska wystÄ™pujÄ…ce w bombie z Alamagordo, tyle Å¼e w sposÃ³b kontrolowany.Gadanie w gazetach o mini-nukes (bombka w walizce) to Å›ciema; Å¼adna broÅ„ elektromagnetyczna nie moÅ¼e wpaÅ›Ä‡ w Å‚apy przeciwnika wiÄ™c stawiajÄ… na hipersoniczne nosiciele elektromagnetÃ³wek.ZresztÄ… nie ma co gadaÄ‡ – caÅ‚a teminologia zimnowojenna, te bronie A,B,C,itede nadaje siÄ™ wyÅ‚Ä…cznie do lamusa. Najsilniej rozwijane sÄ… bronie biologiczne; w bombie A doszli do Å›ciany.

  807. Quello a cui ancora meno gente pensa Ã¨ che, in vita sua, a meno di non essere stato ESTREMAMENTE accorto, avrÃ  lasciato almeno una volta in giro il proprio nome e cognome in abbinamento al proprio nickname. E il gioco Ã¨ fatto, digiti nome e cognome in google e risali al nickname; poi digiti il nick e risali a TUTTO.Per questo motivo mi sono creato di recente un nuovo nick, separato da quello principale, che uso per restare _veramente_ anonimo in rete. Peccato che non possa andare a cancellare le informazioni vecchie.

  808. Stronza: Non aggiungerÃ² niente per educazione… @Devil-May-Care: L’hai detto, fratello! La veritÃ  Ã¨ che gli incubi si fanno ad occhi chiusi, addormentati, che farli da svegli, cosÃ¬, Ã¨ mooooolto peggio.@La Vyrtuosa: Beh, certo, Ã¨ sempre meglio mangiarsi un gelato o fare l’uncinetto, per dire. Comunque, tranquilla, quando ti serve di sfogarti, mandare a cagare qualcuno, o trascrivere in codici ASCII una serie di belle paroline utili per sfogarsi di una giornata di cacca… prego… vieni pure. Tanto so’ abituato…

  809. I just joined LinkedIn at the prompting of one of my friends…so far she is my only contact, only because I haven’t taken the time to do all the connecting, linking up, etc…It always takes me some time to get these things up and going…time that is always rare and urgently needed somewhere else, it always seems (((smile)))

  812. You basically just summed up why we are trying so hard to move to New Jersey right now! We’ve got our top five communities picked out… now we just need to sell. (Very tough in this market) Our towns are a mix of everything too… we don’t want our child to grow up thinking the world is “black and white.” Where we are now?! Ugh. No diversity. OK, maybe a little… but not enough. Example: My son would be the *only* non-caucasion person in his school. No thank you! Thank you for this post. It re-affirms our feelings on this move.

  813. Hallo Dirk,bei Gruppenspielen ist es immer schwierig das “Finalspiel” am Ende stattfinden zu lassen.Normalerweise will jeder seine Spiele in so knapper Zeit wie mÃ¶glich (sprich zwei am Tag mit minimaler Pause). Aber du hast recht, ab einem gewissen Alter wÃ¤re es besser, nur ein Spiel am Tag zu haben…GrÃ¼ÃŸe Oli

  818. ra3pop, merci si distractie placuta la Paris!Liliana, bafta, sa ai o studentie frumoasa, mai frumoasa si mai usoara decat a mea! :-)Cristina, nici nu stiu cum s-o iau, ca pe un compliment sau… Mai bun decat Sandra Brown cred ca (aproape) oricine poate fi :-)))))) Te pup.

  819. “I desire that all are enfranchised in jurisdictions that they regard as self-governing rather than governed by an alien nation.”So would you permit the Palestinian state to possess the same number of nuclear weapons as Israel has, or does Israel, in your view, have the right to limit that exercise of self-government?

  820. I ovaj i prethodni post su svrhoviti,jasni i korisni! Stvarno su mi puno pomogle tvoje upute. U jednom sam se trenutku izgubila… pa sam se vratila na poÄetak i doslovce iÅ¡la korak po korak. Iskreno reÄeno ,da ne piÅ¡eÅ¡ ove savjete, znaÅ¡ da bih te gnjavila svaku minutu a ovako je sve na jednom mjestu!

  825. liberaÅ‚ pisze:Czytam i oczom nie wierzÄ™ !!!MyÅ›laÅ‚em Å¼e jest Pan za wolnÄ… konkurencjÄ……a przecieÅ¼ to wÅ‚aÅ›nie wolna konkurencja jest motorem postÄ™pu…Niech waluty konkurujÄ… ze sobÄ…, niech lepsze wypychajÄ… gorsze…Dlaczego chce Pan unifikacji waluty dla caÅ‚ej Europy ???

  826. I read everything! Any time I had a question or felt a funny twinge (which is constantly when you’re pregnant haha)I whipped out my phone and googled away. Sometimes it made things worse but usually it was pretty reassuring. Now that I’m doing the two week wait again trying to conceive #2 I’m finding myself doing the exact same thing except now I’m just driving myself insane. Exercising and staying active is definitely another way I keep myself calm and together.

  830. Uhhh… hvor er din fin – men slet ikke sÃƒÂ¥ fin som din lille pige. Hvor er hun bare yndig og meget meget kÃƒÂ¦r. Jeg ÃƒÂ¸nsker mig virkelig dette tumle-mÃƒÂ¸bel, det er jo et fantastisk koncept og genialt til de smÃƒÂ¥. Velkommen hjem

  835. Las fronteras de la lectura y la virtualidad se van estrechando…De todos modos, el muÃ±eco del libro me recuerda al del clip que intentÃ³ imponer el Sr. Gate y que no tuvo Ã©xito. Â¿Un preludio?

  838. ã€€( 2012.03.3 04:32 ) : I as well as my friends have already been going through the good helpful tips located on your web site while the sudden got an awful feeling I never thanked the blog owner for them. These young men were as a result glad to read through them and already have certainly been having fun with them. Appreciation for turning out to be very helpful and then for obtaining variety of wonderful subject matter most people are really wanting to discover. Our own sincere regret for not saying thanks to you earlier.

  839. Moi je crois qu’il est bon d’un cote de se prÃ©cipiter ;mauvais de l’autre cote d’Ãªtre lent car plus on est lent plus on se fait pas gagner de crÃ©dibilitÃ© des populations.

  842. Sacramento celebrated with Grant High on it’s football championship. What percent of the graduating class for Grant can read at grade level? Loretto has been an academic leader for years. Where are this cities priorities? Grant can send it’s football team to Idaho, Texas and southern California to play a game.

  844. Aqua, Sun Tzu could have provided us with a key to victory; unfortunately, Liberals seem to have used this 2,000 year old axiom to their advantage.The good fighters of old first put themselves beyond the possibility of defeat, and then waited for an opportunity of defeating the enemy. To secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself. Thus the good fighter is able to secure himself against defeat, but cannot make certain of defeating the enemy.- Sun TzuReply

  845. Do Claudio Humberto3/06/2010 | 00:00Pedindo confusÃ£oO presidente Lula quer que o Senado aprove uma ajuda de R$ 25 milhÃµes para “reconstruir a Faixa de Gaza”. Esse repasse seria entregue pelo governo brasileiro Ã  Autoridade Nacional Palestina.

  849. scrive:Un post da 10 e lode.Punto e basta.Sono d’accordo su tutto, tranne su una cosa.Giuro di non avere mai invidiato chi andava in home quando non ci andavo io…PerchÃ¨ ero sicuro che se lo meritava.Aggiungo anche che mi capita a volte di cercare di mettere in evidenza notizie in “concorrenza” con le mie, se penso che abbiano piÃ¹ importanza di quelle che ho postato io.Un sorriso con la stellinaMister X di COmicomix

  851. i just got a little quite fond of kochi yugo andâ€¦ oh well. hope this works out. I hope so too, although I do feel kinda sad for Yugo. I really hope we haven’t seen he last of him now. =/marius is one nice kid. butâ€¦ shori and matsushima sou? i like them, butâ€¦ what about kuramoto kaoru?? TT____TT Oh what can I say, it’s a cutthroat business. i shall sleep on this. good night, kamichan.You do that. Good night.

  853. Wowzers Mandy – This is amazing work! I am totally in love with it. Such a lush combo of colours and images, beautifully finished with flowers. Your box compliments your card so beautifully…. Arn't Tab's shoes simply fab? I have to limit myself looking at them, as it makes me want another baby they are so cute 😀 Jenny x (oh and….hop!)

  859. Rabbim sen herseyin dogrusunu biliyorsun.beni temize cÄ±kar .bilip bilmeden iÅŸledigim gÃ¼nahlarÄ±mÄ± affet.kalbime veridigin bu aÅŸkÄ±n karsÄ±lÄ±gÄ± yoksa kurtar benÄ± bu azaptan.haksÄ±zlÄ±ga ugramaktan bÄ±ktÄ±m.isyan etmiyorum allahÄ±m ama dayanack gÃ¼cÃ¼m kalmadÄ±.caresizlere yardÄ±m eyleyen allahÄ±m yardÄ±mÄ±na muhtacÄ±m. Kardeslerim benim Ã¶gÃ¼te duaya ihtiyacÄ±m var sesimi duyan bana yardÄ±m etsin

  864. I enjoy you because of your whole labor on this blog. Kate really loves making time for internet research and it is easy to see why. A lot of people hear all regarding the powerful ways you make practical tactics on your website and in addition recommend participation from other individuals on this content while our own simple princess is certainly starting to learn a lot of things. Enjoy the rest of the year. You are performing a remarkable job.

  868. jchem I'm not sure what to make of this…Michael Reagan is a pure partisan, plain and simple. If he wants to think that Palin is Ronald Reagan re-born, power to him, although many could argue that isn't necessarily a great thing.“Like Ronald Reagan, Sarah Palin is one of us. She knows how most of us live because thatâ€™s the way she lives.”I wish all of “us” could be President's children. Michael Reagan thinking he is one of “us” is laughable at best.

  872. The parade is organized by self-identified groups who sign up for a spot (first come first serve). For a long time, Episcopal congregations marched separately, then together by fits and starts. The diocese is a separate group, and it's a big headache every year to get the parade organizers to put all the Episcopal groups together. We usually ask for the later spot because so many of us are coming straight from church on Sunday morning.

  876. Wonderful website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Many thanks!

  878. Chi (103)-All that needs to be recognized is the Golden Rule: he who has the gold, rules.Don’t like it? Quit.Profits go to founders, partners and risk-takers. People conveniently forget that in private companies, primary profit participants also have their necks on the block first when things turn the wrong way.With you on this one.

  879. PSA:If visiting Atlantic Shitty, stay in the casinos or on the boardwalk.You will get enough of a freak show there, never venture onto the city blocks.Upon driving into AC it should be obvious you have entered a ghetto.The jews in the penthouses are looking down, laughing at the kwans and what has become of what used to be a popular resort destination.They’re loving this shit, if you’re smart you wont go there at all.

  884. ….I wouldn't be surprised if you happened to be a registered sex offender. Your fixation on boys' underwear ain't a good look…it's just disgusting.Ahh calling people Pedophiles without one scintilla of evidence is so..so…leftard/demoncratic of you. But of course, it's natural for you guys. But you see in the real world adults take care of their children and buy them underoos. Unlike in your world where you get hard thinking about little boys panties, I thought of taking care of a child. You SIR are a democrat and are SICK.

  885. We are America’s leading financing company focus on vehicle loan for new or used vehicle purchase and Vehicle Refinancing at guaranteed low rates these options all work with getting bankruptcy automobile loans and you is going to be able to get into a vehicle you need.

  886. Ich kann es dir ehrlich gesagt nicht genau sagen wie lang die gekocht werden mÃ¼ssen, weil ich immer ohne Uhr koche und dann einfach von Zeit zu Zeit hingehe, eins heraus nehme und schaue, ob es schon durch ist. Aber 15 Minuten sinds auf jedem Fall! Du musst wissen, ich bin eher recht chaotisch in der KÃ¼che und experimentiere meist und benutze so gut wie nie ein Rezept :)

  888. Violetta:No quiero ser pesimista, pero tarde o temprano tus secretos van a ser revelados (cuando te crezca la pancita) y tendrÃ¡s que contar la verdad, primero que nada a tus padres,ellos deben ser los primeros en enterarse. Y si no tienes la confianza de contÃ¡rselo a ellos, busca a alguien que sabes que no te fallarÃ­a.Si ese tal JosÃ© Miguel, no quiere responder, tÃº dÃ©jalo, no necesitas que un cobarde venga y arruine tu vida.Yo como adolescente, y con mi poca experiencia, te dirÃ­a que visitaras al mÃ©dico. Debes estar al 100% de tu bebÃ©.DESDE MÃ‰XICO!

  890. Isn't the lefts' theory and activism based on the rights given to the Jews by Napoleon? After all this is where the assimilation begun. If you can't keel them give them possibilities, or love (Christians today) and they will assimilate, convert and disapear. Well it seems that G-d has a better plan for us.

  892. It is unfortnate that “Allegiance, the Musical” doesn’t even come close to telling the story of the unjust incarceration of 120,000 innocent persons of Japanese ancestry during World War II, and your comments here reflect our disappointment. I recently viewed your DVDs on Conscience and the Constitution and your fairness and accuracy of what happened shines through. Thank you … from a “yes, yes” family.

  896. Was anyone else’s heart just broken when Bruce starts going on about how Rachel was going to wait for him when we all KNOW she wasn’t? It’s like he’s grasping for that last straw of hope and normalcy and everyone with me was all “OMG TAKE THE LETTER ALFRED! TAKE THE LETTER AND RIP IT IN TINY PIECES!!!” Some things are even too hardcore for Batman to handle.

  899. Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers

  900. Someone should tell Mr. Dean that the only people who use the double seriously. “Bradlee”? someone needs to point out to this ultra hetero he-man that only strippers and ten year old girls use the double ee spelling system. I bet he dots his “I’s” with little hearts or smiley faces.

  902. Dag Anne,Ik volg elke morgen jullie verslag van de vorige dag. Jullie hebben in die paar dagen dat jullie er zijn al het een en ander beleefd. Mooie natuur, zwemmen in de rivier en natuurlijk ook in het zwembad op de “compound”. Als ik het goed heb dan heb ik je op de foto in de kerk gezien met de camera in je hand. Ik kan de foto wel iets vergroten maar dan ben ik er nog niet zeker van. Geniet van alles om je heen, ik blijf jullie volgen en tot een volgende keer, Groetjes Opa.

  913. Really? This is the one that gets you excited? The abstraction of animals into self-marketing cartoon cannibals?The unfortunate thing, as I’m coming to realize, is that I’m not all that passionate about this slice of marketing or the larger issues of diet consciousness that it points to.But you know, maybe this is part of the indication that many omnivores harbor guilt and the animal spokesman subconsciously alleviates that.

  914. How can the cat be out of the bag when IEC hasn’t come anywhere close to demonstrating breakeven operation? Bussard’s dubious, unverified claims notwithstanding, you have placed the cart so far ahead of the horse that it’s comical. Get a grip on reality for once.

  915. sanchez29 janvier 2012merci pour les commentaires sur le salwar kameej je reviens d’inde et ai rapportÃ© des pieces de tissu(lot de 3piÃ¨ces)pour confectionner des salwar kameej serait-il possible de se procurer des patrons? sinon je crains que mon tissu ne reste ds l’armoire, ce serai dommage

  916. I hate to break your reasoning, but if the center was as viable as you believe, then Olympia Snowe would be the Senator from Maine. The primaries were hers in a walk.Parties and movement, and revolutions are ALWAYS the captive of a minority which acts, thus both the Tea Party (which really has no existence as a movement outside the ideas of fiscal responsibility and adherence to the Constitution) and the Mcgovern,Church activists which affected a larger ocean.Both parties will continue to be affected by such outer edges in a manner which is not usually a successful mutation.

  920. ÃÂŸÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ VW Polo Sedan Trendline 08.2011, ÃÂ½ÃÂ° ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ³ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒÃÂµ + ÃÂ·ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂµ Ã‘ÂˆÃÂ¸ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ Gislaved + Ã‘ÂˆÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ¼ÃÂ°ÃÂ³ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»ÃÂ° + ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ²Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ³ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ÃÂµ, ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂµÃÂ³ 2000ÃÂºÃÂ¼, ÃÂ¼ÃÂ°Ã‘ÂˆÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ° Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂƒÃÂ¿ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ — ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ¶ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ ÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ³ÃÂ¸ 430 Ã‘Â‚.Ã‘Â€.Ã‘Â‚. 89082714660

  921. Great blog right here! Additionally your site rather a lot up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  922. Hi SusanOn the subject of www & non-www verification, could a tweak be made to Google Webmaster Tools so that when verifying a www subdomain, that it automatically tries to verify the non-www too using the same method (e.g. if it's a verification file, check it in both locations).This would be rather handy indeed.

  925. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about ÃÂ¡ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾Ã‘Æ’Ã‘â€¡ÃÂ¸Ã‘â€šÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘Å’ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ Ã‘ÂÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾ÃÂ½ÃÂµ .

  927. I’ve noticed a couple of my friends were put on blood pressure and cholesterol medicines. What age were your friends when they started getting put on blood-pressure or cholesterol medicine? What age were you? Does anyone know what the statistics are for the age the average American gets put on blood-pressure or cholesterol medicine?

  929. – This one is an inspiration personally to uncover out way more associated to this subject. I have to confess your data extended my sentiments in addition to I’m going to proper now take your feed to remain up to date on every coming weblog posts you would possibly possibly create. You might be worthy of thanks for a job perfectly finished!

  936. – ATTALI avec ses double consonne, lui et ses modialistes [Adjectif ModÃ©rÃ©] veulent (leurs reve absolu ) s emparer de toutes les reserves financieres des Francais ce n est pas dur a comprendre.Comment?SI tu te pose cette question c est que tu n as pas beaucoup d immagination. –

  938. En fait je pense que j’ai plus dattente quand je machete une loterie ou quand je vais au casino 1 fois par annÃƒÂ©e. Dans le sens que j’ai plus souvent gagnÃƒÂ© au jeux quand amour malheureusement. Il faut croire que mÃƒÂªme la loterie n’est pas une bonne comparaison avec l’amour. AprÃƒÂ¨s 10 dates en 10 mois je me suis jamais senti autant malchanceux. Pourtant le maximum que j’ai ÃƒÂ©tÃƒÂ© sa ÃƒÂ©tÃƒÂ© 2 dates dans la meme pÃƒÂ©riode jamais datÃƒÂ© les 10 en meme temps.

  940. Oops…I just forgot to sign the previous blog at 11:24!Also, I can relate about the make-up issue! Many a Sunday I wonder how many people see my make-up running down my face. I’m just an emotional person…what can I say?! I’ve decide maybe I shouldn’t wear mascara on Sundays! ha Or maybe we need to sit together!Have a great week!!Gwen

  945. Posted on About the custom timing: Maybe something like a “Select timing: Slower, Faster” above the difficulty selection?And Christine, if you come back and see this, my guess is you were holding the notes longer than the game expects (which isn’t at all clear, frankly).

  953. I like your reasons for why you made this choice. I taught reading in a middle school for several years and had many people who were shocked I would encourage the Twilight craze, but you know what the best thing about those books was? I experienced so many mothers reading alongside their daughters and having conversations that needed to be had about dating and relationships and sex. Maybe it's sad that it takes a trashy novel to get some folks talking, but I bet the talks were worth it.

  954. Chiu: The entire point of RFID chips is the ability of Marxist governments to track and control ALL human activity.At the end of the video above, Katherine Albrecht mentions that governments will be willing to turn RFID chips OFF in order to make people into non-citizens who will be unable to perform the most tasks in society including buying food, traveling roads, obtaining education, and getting employment.

  955. That would feel crazy to be on the back of a cheetah that could fly! I bet it'd be amazing though, maybe a little scary too.. LOL Great teaser, the book definitely looks interesting, I thought about reading it but haven't decided if it's too young for what I would like or not.. April @

  956. Mark: The appearance of the translation bar happens when the browser's language is different from the language that you specified in the HTML code snippet. It may appear for you but be hidden for someone else visiting your site.Also, the appearance of the language selection box (which is much smaller than the translation bar) will always be there — wherever you place the HTML code.-

  963. And I bet you don’t wear leather soled boots, either. And you trim your thumbnail too short. Dang, you really are up a creek out there in the middle of the desert. I feel your pain (no, not really)I just strike on the frame of the wood stove where the door will cover it. But then, I also lay my fires up-side-down. As for responsible forest…well, my guess is it’d be an upstanding one, as opposed to those lay down on the job ones like they discovered after Sandy passed through. =0)

  968. It is ironic that pseudoscientists are forced to use the terminology and concepts (however distorted) of real scientists in a parasitic way… they can't create an intellectual edifice on their own, they have to steal bits of what others have made to build their little straw huts. (Where's the Big Bad Wolf when we need him?)They should have to produce real predictions and real results before anyone pays attention to them… but that's not the point, is it? What they are paid to produce is propaganda.

  973. I think that sounds great. I have totally slipped off the wagon both exercise and food wise.I installed a ticker on my blog for my weight as I love updating them, but charging myself for not doing something or overeating, I think I could really get into that. It would have to be at least $5 a day though or I would not care. Thanks for the inspiration !

  974. Great stuff Dr. Hoffmann, DNS is gonna be my first CPD course… what is your opinion about Lederman considerations on his study titled “the myth of core stability”? Although I think he has a rant on the obsession that some Australian authors have on the “selective” activation of the Transverse Abdominis which is a bit of a nonsense technically speaking…

  978. Leaders who have passion, sound ethical judgement and inspire others build followership. Let’s be mindful that there are leaders around the world wh have passion and inspire others, however their ethical judgement is questionable and in too many cases – destructive. Let’s not equate leadership with power.Mike Martorella

  982. Amazing information on your blog and my daughter is looking to marry in France in 2013 but a small affair 20-30. She is looking for somewhere in Tourrettes sur loup. Although your venue in Provence for a small wedding looked delightful. All guests will be coming from Nice airport so not too far an not on anywhere on the coast. Appreciate any advice.

  983. Igen, sajnos kihalÃ³ban van a madÃ¡rtej Ã©lvezete, de szerintem mÃ©ltatlanul ment feledÃ©sbe. A narancshÃ©jat is jÃ³ Ã¶tletnek tartom, nekem vanÃ­liaszemecskÃ©k, csipetnyi fahÃ©j Ã©s egy kortynyi rum az adalÃ©kom a mÃ¡rtÃ¡sba (ami egyÃ©bkÃ©nt inkÃ¡bb hÃ­g), a habba pedig vanÃ­liacukrot szoktam tenni. KivÃ¡lÃ³! Szinte minden Ã©telbe szeretek alkoholt tenni, mert szerintem nagyon szÃ©pen gazdagÃ­tja az Ã­zvilÃ¡got.

  984. ainda alguÃ©m se recorda dos comentÃ¡rios que fez Ã¡cerca do iraque aquando da Ãºltima invasÃ£o?das pistas de aviaÃ§Ã£o subterrÃ¢neas…das linhas de caminho de ferro enterradas nas areias do deserto…da enorme capacidade de resistÃªncia e poder de fogo dos fedayeen e da guarda repÃºblicana, e atÃ© das wmd´s, entre outras barbaridades…nÃ£o Ã© um cementador!Ã© um fantasiador!

  988. Mary, I married my hubby in Vancouver 21 years ago. My 3 children were all born there. We lived in Kelona for a year, but our home was in White Rock, B.C. I know all about the San Juan Islands..Isn't it magical? I miss it all.Thanks for the memories, and your pictures are just breathtaking.Happy OW MaryLove Claudiexoxoxo

  990. Watch the special again Carol.The food industry added sugar to many foods because the government told them to cut fat. They merely wanted to sell something that was edible. Why shouldn’t the food industry care about it’s bottom line? That’s what their investors (likely you) want them to care about.Besides food choices are personal and require personal responsibility as do choices about smoking, drinking, drug use, unprotected sex, sedentary lifestyle etc.

  991. You know, you are totally right. Only after commenting about Stephen King [and The Stand] did I stop and do some re-reasoning of my initial non-reasoning. Just because a guy wrote a wicked good book doesn’t mean I shouldn’t read his other books. It would be like someone telling me they would not read any other Salinger books because they loved Catcher In The Rye so much!I would say to that person — “What? Are you crazy?”

  995. My strongest piece of advice for anyone in an interview is to stay calm and collected. Even if you forgot to study something about the company or you get a question you do not know the answer to do not scramble for a half thought up answer. People are more impressed by a person who knows their limitations and knowledge of a subject. Stretching to be perfect will only cause more harm than good. Side note: some people are born with the gift of gab and can make almost anything sound professional but I will say those people are far and few between.

  996. Our family always has barbeque on Christmas Eve. It’s a fun Christmas tradition! I’m so excited to have a long weekend Christmas weekend. I definitely don’t miss my time in retail. It always made the holidays more stresssful. I’ve never made a gingerbread house. Yours looked good! I’m sorry it fell Hope you have a Merry Christmas!

  999. Danish society needs to learn to behave differently.By cracking down on the Islamic perpetrators of sex crimes in a major way.Because it is THEY – the rapists – who are racist.So they should be prosecuted for assault, rape and "hate crimes" to boot.And banged up in a jail run by the Aryan Brotherhood. That'd teach them what white racists really look like.

  1000. 14316Sep75279f 5d0I respect your own personal conviction but am uncomfortable with you projecting these convictions onto other Christians who do not see being gay as any sort of inconsistency with their faith. Celibacy is a spiritual gift for relatively few people. I suppose if you feel as though it is a gift you have, I understand, but if you’re really only adhering to it because you think it is your only option and you really would like to have a marriage commitment, then I hope you keep researching this and learn to accept who you are.VA:F [1.9.20_1166](from 17 votes) 155

  1002. Basiu, jako dziecko miaÅ‚am trzy kulinarne marzenia:- mieÄ‡ chleb, ktÃ³ry skÅ‚Ä…daÅ‚by siÄ™ z samych piÄ™tek- mieÄ‡ ogÃ³rka wielkoÅ›ci cukinii- mieÄ‡ droÅ¼dÅ¼owe z samej kruszonki (jakkolwiek nieÅ›ciÅ›le to brzmi – to marzenia, nie czepiajmy siÄ™:).Ta buÅ‚eczka jest w zasadzie speÅ‚nieniem moich marzen. A powiedz, czemu ta kruszonka ma byÄ‡ blada?

  1006. Sorry I had to preach my Uncle’s funeral today. I’ve been out of the loop. I appreciate the kudos but want to address Adam for a sec. Thanks for stopping by. I’m really not to say, but there is truth in the fact that the medium helps define the message. I’ll not enter the tired ole argument about traditional, conservative SBC churches. I was in a dying one today in a dying town. What I want to uplift is the sufficiency of God’s Word that doesn’t need a boost from us ‘moderns’ or ‘postmoderns’ to make it effective. Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. I think God has a say on what’s effective.

  1007. I went into a lease purchase agreement with a down payment of 5000 that would go towards the purchase. I have since found out that the property is not worth the amount that i agreed upon and a bank will not finance me for the amount. The seller does not want to drop the price. I feel that he took advantage because i didn’t know the steps i should have take. Now i lose my moey because if i can’t get a mortgage he keeps my earnest money. Am i just out of luck. i just found out that the womam who was there before had the same situation and lost her money as well.

  1012. The thumbs up/down idea isn't too terrible, I agree something better could be done with it. The layout is pretty awful. It's pretty odd that 8 months went into this, because it seems like a step backwards to me. The worse thing about it is that everything seems to be clunked in together. There's no apparent distinction between different elements. Honestly, the old design was almost perfect, you could have tweaked it some to get a similar effect to what you're trying to achieve now, without making it so odd.

  1013. Excellent description of technology/purposes, the level of aerosolised metal oxides etc in the natural condensation/clouds &ï»¿ talk about the Hollywood ‘Ho’s & the actors in office as always Leh’arra!The reason the officials/media won’t talk about the aerosol assault on Humanity, Mother Earth, Her creatures & ecosystems is because it’s a military – industrial psyop & genocide/ecocide on an unprecedented scale.Wish you’d do your own weather report every morning Brutal Truth Media ChemBabe.FTNWO!

  1016. Racism is a form of elitism; thus it's oxymoronic to call members of less elite ethnicities racist.What a simple-minded statement. This goes under the same heading that blacks can't be racist, right? As a black, I've known dozens of black mothers who did not want their sons intimate with white girls/women, because they did not want it to lead to marriage. One would say to me, "I don't want any little white brats sitting at my Thanksgiving table." Of course, I agreed with them entirely, just as I agree with whites who feel the same way.

  1017. Ach ja Mond – da war ja noch was… Is gut, wenn “Spielkind” mitkommt, ich kann nÃ¤mlich kein Skat Da wir aber dann dort etwas weniger wiegen, kÃ¶nnte ich uns ein paar “Gebrannte Mandeln” machen – habe dieses gestern mal fÃ¼r Elchbaby probiert und es hat hervorragend funktioniert. In Bezug auf die Waage – leider

  1021. 2Mie mi-a zis cineva ca s-au apucat de “statii” si gauri ca sa dea bine la alegeri. Cica trebuiau sa se apuce sa foreze pe sub pamant, ca acolo e greul si dureaza, nu sa faca zgamaielile alea de suprafata, si sa intoarca tot cartierul pe dos.

  1022. Thank you for the blog post. Jones and I are already saving to buy a new e-book on this subject matter and your blog post has made all of us to save the money. Your opinions really responded all our queries. In fact, greater than what we had thought of previous to the time we discovered your amazing blog. My spouse and i no longer nurture doubts and a troubled mind because you have clearly attended to all of our needs in this article. Thanks

  1023. OlÃƒÂ¡! Sou distribuidora de cosmÃƒÂ©ticos(revendedora) e gostaria de saber se preciso emitir notas fiscais para meus clientes, e se ÃƒÂ© obrigatÃƒÂ³rio ou opcional! Desde jÃƒÂ¡ grata!

  1024. Thanks Andrew for taking my dad and my little bro’ fishing around NZ. From all the reports back here it sounds like they’re having an amazing time with you. Hope all is well and they’re not giving you too much trouble…

  1028.   TheaAhh, kanelbollene pÃ¥ BjÃ¸rnholt.. *sukk*Den turen skulle jeg vÃ¦rt med pÃ¥! Nordmarka er virkelig et lÃ¸peeldorado, i allefall for slike skautroll som meg. Tror og hÃ¥per at skogsmaratonet blir en flott opplevelse!Flotte bilder, som vanlig =)

  1029. Kirk,Best of luck to you. Maybe I’ll see you out on the road. It makes me sleep better at night to know that there are people like you out there doing good. You should wear a cape!Best,Nealon Hightowerauthor, Six Simple Truths to Fat Release