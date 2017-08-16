Kitchings Named Vice President of Member Involvement at MEC

The Mississippi Economic Council recently named Beth Kitchings as Vice President of Member Involvement.

As Vice President of Member Involvement, Kitchings leads a team responsible for growing, engaging and retaining the membership base of the state’s chamber of commerce.

She comes to MEC with more than 25 years of sales, marketing, and communications experience with organizations and clients in the healthcare, education, financial services, manufacturing, and tourism industries.

Kitchings has spent the past 12 years at the Ramey Agency managing a variety of accounts such as Viking Range, Bank of the Ozarks, BankPlus, The University of Mississippi, and The Catfish Institute. Her previous work experience has exposed her to many different vertical markets and the issues that impact them, allowing for an understanding of how to better serve MEC’s membership and potential members.

Kitchings currently serves CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Mississippi as Board President and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Jackson. She holds a degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations from the University of Mississippi. Beth and her husband, Taylor, are native Mississippians and live in Ridgeland. They have two adult children, and are members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral.