Milwaukee Tool Expands in Three Mississippi Locations

Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations at three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million and creating 660 jobs. The expansions are planned for the company’s sites in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.

“Once again, Milwaukee Tool confirms its commitment to doing business in our state by growing its existing operations and providing hundreds of Mississippians with good, stable jobs,” Gov. Phil Bryant says. “The state values the partnership we share with Milwaukee Tool and is thrilled to play a role in the industry leader’s continued growth.”

Milwaukee Tool will create additional jobs at all three of its Mississippi facilities over the next four years to accommodate cordless power tool manufacturing, accessory manufacturing and additional distribution capacity.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building renovations and site improvements at Milwaukee Tool’s Jackson and Olive Branch locations. MDA is providing assistance for public infrastructure improvements at the Greenwood location. The city of Greenwood is receiving a loan through MDA for the purchase of an existing building and parking lot improvements.

“This is Milwaukee Tool’s fourth expansion in Mississippi since 2012,” says MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “The company’s success demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting our corporate partners through dedicated teamwork and providing a business environment that enables companies to achieve their goals in Mississippi.”