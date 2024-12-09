$1 Million Has Been Returned to Mississippians

Treasurer David McRae has announced that roughly 4,000 Mississippians will be receiving checks from the State Treasury’s Unclaimed Money Division, and those who receive them are encouraged to cash them. More than $1 million is expected to be distributed.

The checks are the result of a pro-active data match the State Treasury undertook to return uncashed state-issued checks (such as tax returns, undeposited state paychecks, and similar items) to the rightful owners. This is the first time a Mississippi Treasurer has conducted a proactive match of this magnitude.

“I’d like you to think for a moment about the thrill that comes when you reach into that winter coat pocket and find a stray bill,” says McRae. “That money was always yours, of course, but the discovery sparks excitement, nonetheless. That’s similar to what it’s like when you discover you have unclaimed money with the State Treasury.”

Treasurer McRae is continuing to urge all Mississippians to check the state’s database for your name and your family members’ names. If you have any questions, please call (601) 359-3600 or email unclaimed@treasury.ms.gov. To search to see if you have any unclaimed money, please visit treasury.ms.gov/search.

“Unclaimed money belongs to you, not the state,” says McRae. “So please, cash the check immediately upon receipt. Save it, spend it, use it as you may, but whatever you do, don’t let the check expire or you could lose access to these funds.”