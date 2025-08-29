2nd Chance Mississippi to Host 2025 Fundraiser 

2nd Chance MS will host their 2025 “Party on the Green” fundraiser in Oxford on Thursday, September 11. 2nd Chance MS’ mission is to promote and support adult education and workforce training for lower income Mississippi adults. The organization does this primarily by working with Mississippi’s 15 Community Colleges to develop and fund programs that provide needed financial support and remove barriers for deserving adult students who are trying to get their high school equivalency or an employable workforce certification, principally through: tuition assistance; transportation assistance; technology assistance; and money for testing fees, licensing fees, and supplies. Their programs have significantly increased the number of Mississippians that have both the education and training they need to step out of poverty and into Mississippi’s vibrant workforce. To date, we have helped over 2,500 individuals continue their educational pathway, including 1,146 High School Equivalencies, 650 Employable Workforce Credentials and 876 Career Readiness Credentials.

“We are excited to be holding our seventh (7th) annual “Party on the Green” fundraiser again this year in Oxford,” says Zach Scruggs, Executive Director of 2nd Chance MS. Corporate and individual sponsorships of this event are critical to our ability to continue providing needed support to hardworking lower income adult students throughout Mississippi. We hope everyone will be able to support us on September 11th so that we can all make this year’s event the best one yet. We look forward to entertaining our guests with great live music, delicious food by My Michelle’s, an open bar and a silent auction that includes many unbelievable items.”

One-hundred percent of proceeds will go directly to the students and programs supported by 2nd Chance MS.

For more information and tickets, visit www.2ndChanceMS.org.