AccelerateMS and Hinds Comm. College Establish Partnership

AccelerateMS, Mississippi’s lead office for workforce development strategy and coordination, and Hinds Community College, have established a strategic partnership designed to set a new statewide standard for how Mississippi supports new, expanding, and existing industries.

The collaboration focuses on addressing critical workforce shortages in the construction and industrial trades—professions essential to building the infrastructure powering Mississippi’s regional and statewide growth. Through the agreement, the two organizations will jointly develop and deliver high-quality, industry-aligned training opportunities that prepare Mississippians for priority occupations identified by the State Workforce Investment Board, AccelerateMS, and employer partners.

“This partnership is setting the tone for how we do workforce development in Mississippi,” says Courtney Taylor, Executive Director of AccelerateMS.

“We’re not just responding to industry demand—we’re anticipating it. By aligning resources and focusing on what truly matters to our state’s economy, we’re building the human capital infrastructure Mississippi needs to grow. The collaboration with Hinds ensures we’re filling gaps, not duplicating efforts, and that we’re ready to meet the needs of the industries driving our future.”