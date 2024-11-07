AccelerateMS Requests Applications for Programs

AccelerateMS, Mississippi’s office for workforce development strategy and coordination, is requesting applications to invest in Mississippi’s high school career and technical programs.

Now in its second year, the EquipMS Grant program, established through House Bill 588 (2023) as the Mississippi -12 Workforce Development Grant program, aims to provide funding for Mississippi public school districts to modernize, replace, or otherwise enhance priority sector career and technical high school programs.

Funding for these programs will be targeted at programs that prepare students for Advanced Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance, and Electrical careers. Priority will be given to new and converting programs in these high-quality CTE pathways. Awards are expected to range between $25,000 and $150,000, and the performance period may not exceed one calendar year.

“Successful career preparation begins long before high school graduation,” says Shelika Hooker, Director of Grants Management at AccelerateMS. “The commitment of our state leadership to workforce development at all levels is opening up new pathways for students to gain skills earlier, focusing on opportunities in the local job market.”

Eligible entities are Public Mississippi Secondary School Districts that have or are starting (SY 25-26) a program that aligns with a priority occupation as identified by AccelerateMS. Programs awarded during the Spring 2024 award cycle are not eligible to apply for this award cycle. The deadline for application submission is no later than 5:00 pm CT on Friday, December 13, 2024. No late submissions will be considered. Notifications of the award will be made by January 15, 2025.