ArtPlace Mississippi Receives State Art Commission Grant 

ArtPlace Mississippi of Greenwood has been awarded a $12,800 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.7 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2026 and will be used to increase access to the arts across Leflore County.

“Receiving the Mississippi Arts Commission grant is transformative for ArtPlace Mississippi and the community we serve. Through expanded access to arts education and community engagement programs, we’ve been able to reach more individuals—especially youth and underserved populations—than ever before. ArtPlace believes that community-focused creative expression powerfully advances the development of individuals, communities, and places,” says Beth Foley Barnes, Executive Director of ArtPlace Mississippi.

“Mississippi is a vibrant hub of artistic talent that enriches lives and fuels local economies throughout our state,” says David Lewis, executive director for the Mississippi Arts Commission. “With the generous support from the Mississippi Legislature, we can leverage our citizens’ creativity to invest in our communities.”

MAC’s annual grant funds come from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi State Legislature. Awards were made in 94 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 49 state Senate districts.

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education, and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.