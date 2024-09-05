Moving to the Next Generation of Accountants

Don Stallings and David Baird put up their accounting shingle in 1977 as Baird and Stallings and worked together for forty-seven years until Stallings retired this past June. David Baird hasn’t decided when his retirement will come, but the next generation of Baird and Stallings CPAs is already under the roof. Drew Daniel and Webb Baird are continuing the firm’s business under the elder Baird’s tutelage.

“Don retired and I’m still working, but we’ve turned over the management control and ownership to Webb and Drew,” says Baird. “I plan on working for five more years and help them with the transition. We also have long term tax advisor Connie Andrews who is staying on to help.”

Webb Baird obtained his Bachelor’s in Accounting from Mississippi State University, as well as a Master’s in Accounting. Greenville native Drew Daniel has his Bachelor’s in Accounting from Delta State University and both plan to continue serving the Delta, especially the Indianola area.

“One reason I wanted to take this role was, I feel like all of my colleagues around my age get certifications, credentials and expertise and then leave the Delta and go elsewhere to bigger metropolitan areas,” explains Daniel. “I think a big part of my goal was to be raised here and learn here and then reinvest my time and abilities in this community. I think something like accounting or finance in general is important because people come to us for advice and help and we can help guide them along.”

Webb started his career in Memphis working there for nine years before coming home to the Delta five years ago. He’s happy to be in his father’s office as part of the next generation of accountants.

“It feels good to help our small businesses, their owners, and the communities they serve navigate taxes and accounting,” says Webb. “I enjoy breaking down complex issues for them. Most business owners don’t necessarily want to delve into taxes and accounting, but they have to. We’re here to make sure they understand what they need to know.”

Daniel started working at the firm after he graduated from Delta State University in 2014. He was on his way to being a music teacher at DSU before switching to accounting.

“We provide services to clients for businesses such as personal tax advice, help them with technical issues, management of the business, and review financial statements,” says Webb. “Our clients rely on us to be able to handle all of their needs and give solid advice. We get to work closely with people so it’s an intimate relationship built over a long period of time. We work hard to do everything they need and help them prosper in every way.”

Daniel notes giving personal care and attention to clients remains their number one priority. And doing so with today’s technology helps them keep their clients moving in the right direction.

“We want to take advantage of modernizing things where we can, but we don’t want to change too aggressively,” says Daniel. “We certainly want to make sure the clients are not getting shorted of any of the services that they need. We’re dedicated to do what we’ve got to do.”

When not at the office, Webb and Drew enjoy playing golf, pickleball and spending time on the river hunting and fishing. The next generation of Baird and Stallings CPAs is continuing to service the accounting needs for this generation and generations to come.