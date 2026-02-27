

Cleveland based business celebrates fifty years

Some locally-owned businesses don’t make it past the five-year mark after opening, let alone hit a half-century mark. But that’s just what one Cleveland business has done recently.

Bolivar Auto Parts President and Owner, Dave Alford, says he went to work at the store right away in the fall of the 1975 when his father, Theodore “Pete” Alford—a former timber contractor—decided to go into the parts business.

“My dad put me to work right away, getting the store ready by painting the floor and building shelves in a huge building that came available and where we still are, 401 N. Davis Avenue,” says Alford. “Coming from the timber industry, Dad knew all about tools and parts and we were buying them all of the time,” said Alford. “One day, he decided to open up his own parts store since he knew all about the business inside and out. When we started out, the highway was still divided—it’s been that long ago. I was a high school freshman back then and I had a lot of work waiting for me when I got out of class!”

Ray Brewer was the store’s first manager, says Alford, before Dave and his late brother, Ted—who passed in 2024— took over the store in the mid-90s. Business really started to take off for the store around that time when a Stihl chain saw salesman came in the store one day and asked the two if they would like to become dealers.

“That’s the best brand in the business, so of course we agreed,” says Alford. “However, we had to obtain a $5000 initial order to seal the deal and, I have to tell you, that scared us to death! That was a lot of money back then. These days we spend that amount alone on parts, but that wasn’t the case in the 90s. We got it, though, and that same salesman recommended we start carrying Torro zero turn lawn mowers, which I didn’t know what he was referring to, honestly. He got us together with a Torro rep and we became one of their official dealers. So, from that point until now, the outdoor power equipment sales just took off for us.”

Other big name equipment brands followed and Bolivar Auto Parts continued growing. As did their customer base which Alford said has remained constant and loyal in the Cleveland and Bolivar County community.

“I can’t tell you the generations of families that have come through our doors,” says Alford. “One of our loyal customers now is Brig Aylward. I can remember when his grandaddy used to bring Brig into the store and sit him on the counter he was so small. That’s just one example—we have so many great customers and families that have shopped with us for years and continue to do so. Not only do they shop with us, but they visit, tell stories—that’s just another great part of being a locally-owned business.”

“Bolivar Auto Parts and the Alford family have been a staple in the Cleveland business community since they opened their doors,” says Billy Nowell, former longtime Cleveland mayor. “They have remained a vibrant business and have always been active in the community by supporting the Cleveland-Bolivar Chamber of Commerce by providing scholarships for local causes.”

And it’s not just the natives who come to Bolivar Auto Parts, says Alford. “Just last week we had a guy drive over from West Helena, Arkansas, to buy a Stilh blower from us! We serve customers all over the Delta and are grateful for all the business we get.”

In an industry that’s rapidly changing, like most other businesses, Alford says Bolivar Auto Parts has to adapt.

“Business is more competitive than ever now,” he says. “As just one example, when we started in 1975, most cars were analog as opposed to digital. The parts have changed dramatically; there weren’t chips in cars back then. But, we’ve diversified our parts selection to keep up with changing technology and we also service everything we sale. If you buy merchandise from us, we can repair whatever it is here at the shop if needed, replace parts, and order just about anything you need and have it in stock in twenty-four hours. We give a true personal touch to our customers that the big boxes usually just can’t provide—and they know that. Plus, our prices are as good, if not often better than the megastores,” he says.

The current store manager at Bolivar Auto Parts is James Townsend, says Alford, who is still at the store everyday as well as commuting to work at his other business in Cleveland, Bolivar Tire and Alignment, which he and Ted bought in 2008.

“Bolivar Auto Parts is one of the cornerstones of Cleveland’s business community, exemplifying the strength and resilience of family-owned enterprises that drive our economy,” says Hannah Aguzzi, Executive Director of the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce. “Beyond the jobs they have created and sustained, the company has built lasting relationships with generations of customers by providing dependable service rooted in integrity and trust. Their commitment extends beyond their doors through active engagement in community initiatives and a long-standing partnership with the Chamber. Bolivar Auto Parts has consistently supported economic growth, a strong business climate, and enhanced quality of life through hands-on community involvement and has generously given both time and resources in services to our community. As we celebrate their milestone, we recognize Bolivar Auto Parts not only for its longevity, but for the meaningful role Dave Alford and his team continues to play in Cleveland and Bolivar County.”

“I love the customer relationships we’ve developed over all this time,” says Alford. “It’s been a great fifty years, we’ve done well, and we’re thankful for all of the support this community has given the business.”