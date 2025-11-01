BOOST Initiative Creates $1.4 Million Investment 

The Mississippi Manu-facturers Association–Manu-facturing Extension Partnership (MMA-MEP), in partnership with Mississippi State University’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems Extension (CAVS-E) and AccelerateMS, has been awarded a federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Comm-ission to launch the Bringing Operational Optimization & Smart Technology to Mississippi (BOOST MS) Pilot Program. In total, the program represents a $1.4 million investment in Mississippi’s Appalachian counties, supported by federal funding along with contri-butions from AccelerateMS and industry partners.

The BOOST MS initiative will now through July 2027. It will directly support small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) in Mississippi’s Appalachian counties by guiding them through the strategic adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

“This ARC investment strengthens our ability to support manufacturers as they navigate the transition to Industry 4.0,” says MMA-MEP Executive Director, Sandy Crist. “Through strong partnerships with CAVS-E and AccelerateMS, we are bringing innovation, training, and technology directly to Mississippi manufacturers, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient for years to come.”

Courtney Taylor Sandy Crist

“The BOOST MS Pilot Program is a critical investment in Mississippi’s workforce,” says AccelerateMS Executive Director, Dr. Courtney Taylor.