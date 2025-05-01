Breeze Airways to Launch Flights from Memphis

Starting this month, Breeze Airways, a Utah-based low-cost air carrier, announced it is coming to Memphis International Airport, with service to three destinations set to launch this spring. The company will offer non-stop routes from Memphis to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Tampa International Airport (TPA), as well as a one-stop flight from Memphis to (Providence)

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD). Booking is available now.

“We’re excited to bring our premium low-cost service to Memphis and know the community will enjoy the experience they have on Breeze,” says David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, in a news release. “Memphis is a perfect fit for Breeze’s business model of connecting unserved and underserved secondary markets, including Raleigh-Durham, Tampa, and Providence, and we’re pleased to bring convenient, direct flights to the community this spring.”