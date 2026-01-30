Burch Recently Received Prestigious National Honor

Justin Archer Burch of Greenville, and head of Delta Compass, was recently named a Presidential Leadership Scholar – becoming only the third Mississippian to do so. Burch was chosen to advance the building and scalability of Delta Compass—a regional intermediary for economic and community development aimed at ensuring the Mississippi Delta is a 21st Century economy.

“I am so honored to join this cohort in our country’s 250th year. For Delta Compass to attract the network, knowledge trust, and resources from not one but four presidential administrations is such a win for our rural region. The Delta has bright days ahead and this investment in capacity will help hone our vision with some of the best minds in the country,” says Burch.

Burch was previously named an Aspen Ideas Fellow, a W.K. Kellogg Foundation Fellow, and was one of the first 100 Americans named to President Obama’s Global Leaders Network. He serves as the co-chair of the Delta Philanthropic Forum and on the community advisory committee at the Federal Reserve of St. Louis.

The Presidential Leadership Scholars is implemented through the combined efforts of the Bush Presidential Center, Clinton Presidential Center, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, and the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation.