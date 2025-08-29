C Spire Announces Enhancements to Several Delta Communities 

C Spire, a Mississippi-based advanced technology solutions company, recently announced enhancements to cell sites in Ruleville, Leland, Moorhead and Sunflower. These enhancements bring valued customers in the area faster speeds, smoother streaming, and broader cellular coverage.

“Continued enhancements and the transition of cell sites to 5G technology are significantly improving the performance and reliability of our wireless network,” says Alan Jones, Chief Network Officer at C Spire. “Consistent investment in network upgrades and enhancements is essential to meet future connectivity demands and accommodate emerging technologies.”

Earlier this spring, C Spire completed a five-month-long enhancement project with 159 cell site conversions to 5G. Three of those enhancements were in the delta and included Clarksdale, Cleveland, and Greenwood.

“Each day our customers rely on more and more data to stay connected, whether it’s on a phone, tablet or smartwatch,” says Craig Jackson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of consumer markets. “Enhancements to our wireless network mean better performance and increased speeds for customers for gaming, streaming videos, and uploading and downloading files.”

Recent network upgrades are the result of comprehensive planning and the dedicated efforts of network engineers and technicians.