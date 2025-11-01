C Spire Named to National Best Workplaces Listing for Second Consecutive Year  

C Spire, a leading national advanced technology company, recently announced it is recognized as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This marks the second consecutive year C Spire has received the honor. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies that were evaluated using interviews with more than 400,000 U.S. employees and a comprehensive online survey, collecting more than 4.9 million company reviews.

“We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces,” says Lauren Lawhorn, Chief Human Resources Officer at C Spire. “We make the complex simple and deliver technology that transforms lives, homes, businesses, and communities. Our culture of innovation and our commitment to delivering what’s next in tech are driven by our team members.”

To enhance employee growth, C Spire offers extensive development opportunities, including the C Spire Mentorship Program, Workday Learning, AI Learning Program, tuition assistance, external continuing education, and development courses. Initiatives like Team of Teams promote cross-functional collaboration for innovation and problem-solving.

C Spire also offers generous paid time off for vacation, illness, and personal leave, along with a comprehensive benefits package that supports the health and well-being of employees and their families. Benefits include premium health insurance options with low employee cost share, telehealth services, wellness and employee assistance programs, retirement savings contributions, and life and disability insurance.