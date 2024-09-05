Cash Named Recipient of Crossroads Music Award 

Four-time GRAMMY®-winning singer/ songwriter Rosanne Cash will be the recipient of the sixth annual Crossroads of American Music Award at GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi’s 2024 Gala, which will take place at the Museum in Cleveland, on October 3, at 6 p.m. The 2024 Gala is presented by Quality Steel Corporation with additional support provided by platinum sponsors Cannon Motors of Mississippi and Kirk Auto. Additional details will be announced soon.

“As one of the most profound singer/songwriters of her generation, and a bestselling author, Rosanne Cash has had an immeasurable impact on the history of American music,” says Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “With her incredible voice and deeply personal songs, Cash has built an indelible career making commercially successful music across genres. We can’t wait to honor her incredible achievements with the sixth annual Crossroads of American Music Award at this year’s Gala.”

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to receive the sixth annual Crossroads of American Music Award,” says Rosanne Cash. “I feel that so much of what I am, what I am drawn to, what I love, what I write about, and what is in my very bloodstream comes from the Delta. To visit GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, soak up some of the inspiration, connect with old friends and meet new ones is gift enough, but to be acknowledged with this prestigious award is deeply humbling and moving. I look forward to October 3rd with a full heart of gratitude for GRAMMY Museum Mississippi—for their devotion to preserving and celebrating the music of the Delta, and for including me in their mission.”

GRAMMY Museum Mississippi’s Red Carpet Guild, an organization of committed volunteers whose mission is to promote, support, and sustain the Mississippi Museum, is currently developing plans for the Museum’s 2024 Gala. The theme for this year’s Gala is “River and Roses.” The event will also feature the presentation of the 2024 L.U.C.Y. Award, which honors a K-12 educator from the state of Mississippi who embodies the educational mission of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.