Charter School Confusion 

I recently accepted a new job as the Director of Operations for Archway Charter School in Belzoni. As we recruit students for the 2026–2027 school year, I’ve been surprised by how many people—even those close to me—aren’t sure what a charter school is. When I told my own mother about my new role, she asked, “Is that some kind of private Christian school?” I had to answer with an emphatic “No!”

She’s not alone. My insurance agent, pastor, friends, and many community members have all asked the same question. Fortunately, the answer is straightforward.

Charter schools are free, public schools. They charge no tuition, follow the same state accountability system as traditional schools, and administer the same state tests. They are funded by the same federal, state, and local dollars that support all public schools.

To become a charter school, a nonprofit organization must submit a detailed application to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB) and undergo a rigorous review. Archway’s application was 417 pages long and is publicly available on the MCSAB website. Once authorized, a charter school operates as an independent public school with greater flexibility in how it delivers instruction.

That flexibility is one of the key benefits. At Archway, we identified chronic teacher shortages in the Mississippi Delta as a major barrier to student achievement. To address this, we are implementing a hybrid model with eighteen days of live online instruction and two days of in‑person learning in Belzoni. This approach allows us to recruit excellent teachers from across the state while making the school accessible to students throughout the Delta.

Unlike private schools, charter schools are open enrollment. Any student living in a C, D, or F‑rated school district may enroll in any charter school, as long as space is available. If more students apply than there are seats, the school must conduct a lottery following strict MCSAB guidelines to ensure fairness.

For example, Archway will offer grades 7–10 in the upcoming school year, with fifty-two seats in each grade. If we receive 100 applications for seventh grade, we will hold a lottery. Students from low‑income and underrepresented backgrounds receive priority, and names are randomly selected until all seats are filled. Remaining applicants join a waitlist.

So, circling back to my mom’s original question: charter schools are not private schools. They are free public schools designed to give families additional options. Enrollment is never required—but the opportunity is open to all.

Derek Hinckley is the Director of Operations for Archway Charter School in Belzoni.