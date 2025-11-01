Delta Compass Awards $50,000 to MDCC to Expand Fiber Training

Delta Compass, based in Greenville, has awarded a $50,000 grant to Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) to expand its fiber optic training program, a critical step in preparing the skilled workforce needed to support rural broadband deployment across Washington County and the wider Delta region.

This investment responds directly to a key workforce need identified by the Washington County Economic Alliance (WCEA) through its USDA-backed programming. The initiative focuses on strengthening broadband access in Hollandale, Leland, Stoneville, and Winterville, communities where infrastructure improvements are vital for economic growth, education, and quality of life.

The funds will allow Washington County to deploy more trained technicians into the workforce, ensuring that local residents can meet the rising demand for broadband installation and maintenance in rural areas. By equipping MDCC students with industry-recognized fiber optic skills, Delta Compass and its partners are building both immediate and long-term capacity for the Delta’s digital future.

“This grant supports the kind of hands-on, career-focused training that equips local residents with the skills needed for high-demand jobs in fiber installation and maintenance—skills that are essential as we expand high-speed internet across Mississippi,” says Sally Doty, Director of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. “Right now, over $150 million in grant-funded broadband projects are under construction across Mississippi, with an additional $500 million in large-scale infrastructure awards being finalized by our office right now. These networks will create lasting career opportunities for the Mississippians who build and sustain them.”

“Broadband access is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity for education, healthcare, and economic development,” says Justin Archer Burch, President & CEO of Delta Compass.