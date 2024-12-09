Delta Compass Receives Development Grant

Delta Compass’ CEO, Justin Archer Burch, has announced that it has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to support its groundbreaking initiatives in advancing economic recruitment in the Mississippi and Arkansas Delta. This funding will be instrumental in fostering economic inclusion and driving long-term growth in these underserved regions.

The grant enables Delta Compass to provide direct support in critical areas such as industry recruitment, real estate analysis, job creation, and skill development. By honing in on these key sectors, the organization aims to transform the region into competitive markets capable of navigating acquisition deals, land transfers, site selection, and industrial development. These initiatives are specifically designed to attract mid to large industries to the Delta region, with the goal of creating a significant number of livable wage jobs that will stimulate the local economy.

“Our mission is to drive meaningful, sustainable economic development in the Delta region, and this grant from the Walton Family Foundation allows us to deepen our impact,” says Burch. “We are committed to building a stronger, more inclusive economy for our communities, ensuring they are well-positioned to attract new industries and provide long-term employment opportunities.”

The work of Delta Compass will focus on enhancing local infrastructure and preparing the workforce with the skills needed to meet the demands of modern industries.