Delta Grain Facility Announces $3.76 Million Expansion of Operations 

Grain elevator and merchandiser, Delta Grain, is expanding its operations in Sidon. The project represents a corporate investment of $3.76 million.

The expansion involves the construction of a ground pile and conveyance system, which will add 2.15 million bushels of new capacity to enhance logistical efficiencies for farmer delivery processing. The project addresses a growing demand for capacity while improving the company’s ability to serve regional customers.

In 2024, Delta Grain invested $6 million in a solar panel array and a new 10,000-bushel-per-hour Brock dryer at its Sidon location.

The Mississippi Development Authority has provided assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation is assisting with the project, as well.

“We remain committed to reinvesting strategic capital into improving our facilities to enhance our operational efficiency and productivity in order to provide the Mississippi farmer the best possible harvest experience at Delta Grain,” says Frank Brumfield, Owner of Delta Grain Company.

“We believe adding additional capacity and enhanced drying capabilities for early season high moisture corn was another step towards continuing to better serve the local farming community. It is an honor to support local agriculture, and we are deeply grateful for the aid and partnership of the Mississippi Development Authority, the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation, and the many other partners who help make our growth and service possible. Together, we are building a stronger future for the agricultural community in Mississippi.”