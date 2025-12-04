Delta Health System Awarded Grant for Leadership Development 

Delta Compass recently awarded a $30,000 grant to Delta Health System to expand incumbent worker training and credentialing through the Delta Healthcare Inclusion Program. This investment continues Delta Compass’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the healthcare workforce across the Mississippi Delta—ensuring that those who provide care have the skills, opportunities, and support to grow within their profession.

The grant will fund additional certification and leadership development opportunities for existing employees at Delta Health System, with a focus on retaining experienced healthcare professionals and enhancing patient care quality. These programs will help team members advance their careers while continuing to serve in vital roles across the region’s hospitals and clinics.

“Delta Compass is proud to invest in the people who form the backbone of our Delta healthcare system,” says Delta Compass CEO Justin Archer Burch. “Our region’s future depends on a strong, skilled, and compassionate workforce.

The funding supports Delta Compass’s broader mission of creating pathways to opportunity in the Delta through workforce innovation, education, and collaboration. By aligning with key regional employers like Delta Health System, Delta Compass continues to build sustainable talent pipelines that strengthen both families and local economies.

“Delta Health System is honored to receive this grant from Delta Compass in support of our Delta Healthcare Inclusion Program,” says Iris Stacker, Chief Executive Officer. “This funding will strengthen our workforce by retaining valued employees and advancing the education and leadership skills of our team members.”