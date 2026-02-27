Delta Health System Continues Partnership With UMMC 

Delta Health System is proud to provide compassionate, high-quality care for the region’s newest patients through a strong partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). Entering the third year, this collaboration is helping ensure that infants born in Greenville, and across the region, receive expert newborn care close to home while maintaining seamless access to the state’s highest level of neonatal services when needed.

Through collaboration with UMMC’s Division of Newborn Medicine and its Level IV neonatal intensive care units at Children’s of Mississippi and Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Delta Health System can deliver advanced newborn care in Greenville with the support of leading neonatologists, nurse practitioners, and telehealth technology.

This partnership allows families to remain near home while still benefiting from the expertise and resources of Mississippi’s only Level IV NICUs, creating safer deliveries and better outcomes for mothers and babies.

“Our mission is to provide exceptional care to every patient who comes through our doors which includes the smallest and most vulnerable,” says Iris Stacker, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Health System. “For the past two years, our partnership with UMMC has strengthened the care we can offer locally.”