Delta Health System Participates in Initiative 

Delta Health System is now part of a movement to improve healthcare for older adults, contributing to a goal continuing to expand and grow age-friendly care. Through the Mississippi Rural Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative, the Mississippi Hospital Association, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Alzheimer’s Association, in partnership with the John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Health Improvement, are helping Mississippi hospitals and other care settings implement a set of evidence-based interventions specifically designed to improve care for older adults.

“Older adults are living and working longer, redefining later life, and enriching our Mississippi communities. The future of healthcare requires bold approaches that value older adults, address their unique needs, and provide them with the best care possible. MHA is proud to help our members achieve this national recognition,” says T. Richard Roberson, President/CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association.

Delta Health now joins an international group of more than 2,700 health systems working to tailor care to patients’ goals and preferences and to deliver care that is consistently of the highest quality. The initiative is based on a series of practices focused on addressing four essential elements of care for older patients.