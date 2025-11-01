Delta Native Establishes Fund for Faulkner’s Rowan Oak 

Internationally acclaimed concert pianist Bruce Levingston, who grew up in Cleveland, has made a substantial financial gift to establish a conservation and preservation fund dedicated to protecting and restoring Rowan Oak.

In recognition of his generosity and commitment to preserving the historic home of Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner, the university, which owns and maintains the property, has named the endowment the Bruce Levingston Rowan Oak Endowed Fund.

The fund will support the restoration of existing artifacts, purchase of historically significant items related to Faulkner’s life and various renovation projects, including construction work, landscaping and public engagement initiatives.

“Rowan Oak is a treasured part of our university, drawing in visitors from around the globe each year,” says University Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “We’re deeply appreciative to Bruce Levingston for his generosity and commitment to establishing this endowment, which has also been enthusiastically supported by many of our friends and donors.

“As this endowment grows, it will ensure that we can continue to preserve Rowan Oak’s history while enhancing the care and restoration of the items that were part of Faulkner’s daily life.”

“Many people have been extremely generous in honoring me and our wonderful university over the years,” says Levingston. “Their thoughtful gifts have inspired me to establish this fund to support one of our nation’s greatest literary landmarks.

“I have seen how deeply people are moved when they visit the magnificent grounds and home where Faulkner created some of his most important works.”

The fund’s premiere project brought new life to the Faulkner family piano. Levingston debuted the restoration during a Sept. 25 sunset concert at Rowan Oak in celebration of Faulkner’s birthday.