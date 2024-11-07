Delta Regional Healthcare Foundation Levels of Giving

The Delta Regional Healthcare Foundation was formed to enhance monetary support for Delta Health System with the goal of maintaining and advancing financial sustainability. The Foundation focus includes hospital and clinic capital needs, hospital infrastructure, education and workforce training, community health education, and service expansion.

“The Delta Regional Healthcare Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its giving program, designed to foster community growth, support innovative projects, and create lasting change. The foundation is dedicated to funding initiatives that address pressing social needs and improve the quality of life for residents in the Delta Region,” said Iris Stacker, Delta Health System Chief Executive Officer.

• Magnolia Society – Gifts $10,000 and above.

• Cypress Circle – Gifts $5,001 between $ 10,000.

• Delta Benefactor – Gifts $1,001 between $5,000.

• Medical Center Partners – Gifts $101 between $1,000.

• Friends – Gifts up to $100.

Major donors of $100,000 – $500,000 will have naming opportunities within the hospital. Other avenues of giving include endowments, planned gifts, and designated donations.

“We wanted to create giving levels that truly reflect how every member of the community can be a part of meaningful change,” said Stacker. “Whether it’s a small gift or a significant contribution, each donation matters and helps us realize our vision of a thriving, vibrant community.”

The Delta Regional Healthcare Foundation is designed to increase the economic position of Delta Health System which will provide a stronger financial position allowing for the delivery of an exceptional healthcare delivery system right here at home. If you are interested in donation to the Delta Regional Healthcare Foundation, visit deltahealthsystem.org. For more information, Kim Dowdy, Community Development Manager, at 662.725.2830.