Delta State University Announces Enrollment Increases for the Fall Semester 

Enrollment at Delta State University grew by 5.2 percent for Fall 2025, increasing to 2791 students. The university also saw its highest freshman enrollment rate growth since the pandemic, increasing the class size of full-time freshmen by thirty-eight percent from Fall ‘24 to Fall ‘25. DSU also saw a fifteen percent increase in transfer students and a thirty-three percent increase in first-time graduates.

“We are thrilled to welcome our largest and most dynamic freshman class in years,” says DSU President, Dr. Dan Ennis. “This milestone reflects the exceptional value of a Delta State education, the dedication of our faculty and staff, and the growing confidence families place in our mission to transform lives through innovative, student-centered learning.”

Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning released additional enrollment figures which reflect a student increase across the state.

“Mississippi’s universities continue to set a high standard for our students in terms of value and price, and enrollment figures reflect the confidence that families from around the state and beyond have in our university system,” says Dr. Al Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “With the support from the Mississippi Legislature and Governor Reeves, we know that our state’s universities will continue to be seen as a place where investments in time, funding, academics, and research will have a strong return.”

As DSU embarks on its centennial year, Ennis and his colleagues are focused on continuing to increase enrollment. During a recent campus town hall, says Ennis, “Delta State has powerful strengths that will continue to attract students. Our commitment to personalized support, faculty and staff who invest in every aspect of student success, a vibrant and engaging campus life, and our deep-rooted dedication to this community and region-these core values remain unwavering.”