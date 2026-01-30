Delta State University Awarded Research Grant

Delta State University has been awarded a prestigious Mississippi-IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (MS-INBRE) Research Initiation Grant to fund an innovative project that blends cutting-edge computational chemistry with hands-on undergraduate research and education.

The project, titled A Computational Approach to Elucidating Functional Dynamics in Enzyme Catalysis, is led by Dr. Christopher T. Jurgenson, Sullivan-Outlaw Professor of Biochemistry at Delta State. TA key feature of the project is the integration of advanced molecular docking simulations directly into the undergraduate curriculum and research program. This approach will provide Delta State students with practical experience using industry-standard computational tools typically available only at large research-intensive institutions.

“This grant allows us to give Delta State students access to tools normally found only at large research universities,” says Jurgenson. “It provides a unique opportunity for students to explore real-world biochemical problems, gain research experience, and present their work at regional and national conferences—experiences that can be transformative for their careers in science, medicine, and industry.”