Delta State’s DMI Program Recognized by Billboard

Delta State University’s Delta Music Institute (DMI) has been recognized as one of Billboard magazine’s Top Music Business Schools for 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list. The announcement appears in the October 25th issue of Billboard.

Selected for its hands-on Entertainment Industry Studies program, the DMI stands alongside top institutions like Belmont University and Full Sail University. Billboard’s criteria include industry recommendations, alumni success, faculty expertise, and a focus on campus-based programs offering real-world experience.

DMI Director Richard Tremmel states, “Being recognized by Billboard for the fourth year in a row underscores the incredible dedication of our faculty, students, and staff.”

The DMI, part of the College of Business & Aviation, offers Mississippi’s only Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Industry Studies. Students gain practical skills through professional partnerships, studio work in a Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio Studio, and real-world projects like live-event production.