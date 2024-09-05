DHA to Partner With Stanford University

Delta Health Alliance will serve as the first Innovation Community partner with the Stanford Center for Early Childhood’s RAPID Survey to help explore, design and implement innovative approaches to listening to parents and caregivers, the organizations have announced.

“We are honored and excited to have been chosen by SCEC to continue our mission to help families and communities of the Mississippi Delta,” says Dr. Karen Matthews, DHA president and CEO. “This selection allows us to develop new methods for engaging parents in designing approaches and programs in the years ahead.”

As a Community Voices partner, DHA will build on its long history of community-led design of family support programs. Every year, DHA administers a neighborhood survey through its Promise Communities, which informs the program offerings available to students and families in partner school districts.

“This new partnership with Stanford University allows DHA to expand vital parent input on services to programs serving young children and their families,” says Matthews.

The RAPID survey is an SCEC project created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey uses parent voices and perspectives to develop actionable data and insights on the needs of children and families to better inform programs intended to support them.

The Community Voices initiative provides opportunities to implement local, place-based RAPID surveys in collaboration with local organizations and local governmental leaders. These local surveys aim to promote parent and data-informed programs and assist community and state-based organizations incorporate parent voices.