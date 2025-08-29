DRA Announces $2.5 Million in Available Funds

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is making approximately $2.5 million in funding available for the 2025 LDD Community Support Pilot Program, a noncompetitive grant opportunity providing capacity-building and community support resources to Local Development Districts (LDDs) within the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Designed to enhance regional competitiveness and economic sustainability, the LDD Community Support Pilot Program provides targeted support toward LDDs that are helping economically distressed, isolated areas of distress and persistent poverty communities navigate federal, state and other resources that impact economic and community development. The $2.5 million is open to the forty-five LDDs serving communities within the 255 counties and parishes of the DRA eight-state service region. The deadline to apply is September 26.

“The LDD Community Support Pilot Program invests in Local Development Districts to strengthen their ability to connect communities in the DRA region with enhanced planning and development support,” says Dr. Corey Wiggins, Federal Co-Chairman. “These funds will help LDDs expand their capacity to support local governments in creating economic development opportunities across the region.”

In 2023, DRA made an initial investment of approximately $2.3 million toward thirty-four LDDs through the LDD Community Support Pilot Program, helping to increase their ability to provide project development, management and implementation support to DRA communities as they navigate resources that bolster economic development.

For more information about the LDD Community Support Pilot Program or to apply, visit www.dra.gov. For questions about the program, email pilotprogram@dra.gov.