DRA Makes $12 Million Available to Region 

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is making more than $12 million in funding available through its States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), a funding opportunity supporting economic and community development needs across DRA’s eight-state service region.

As one of DRA’s main investment tools, SEDAP provides direct investments toward projects addressing basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, as well as workforce and business development needs for communities within the DRA region. Awards will range from $50,000 to $500,000. The deadline to apply is August 25.

“The States’ Economic Development Assistance Program is one of DRA’s most diverse tools to help strengthen economic development and to address the underlying challenges that impact our region, including some of the most persistently impoverished areas of the United States,” says Dr. Corey Wiggins, Federal Co-Chairman.