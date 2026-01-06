DSU 100 Publication Honors a Century of Excellence at University 

DSU 100, a 146-page, high-quality magazine celebrating Delta State University’s 100th anniversary in 2025, has been published by Coopwood Publishing Group, Inc.

The publication, which is distributed free of charge, brings Delta State’s history to life—from its founding to today—through an engaging blend of alumni stories, events, and programs, along with many rare photographs and facts.

DSU 100 covers Delta State’s history from A to Z.

The project was overseen by Dr. Christy Riddle, who recently retired from DSU as Delta State Chief Marketing Officer.

“Despite spending many years at DSU, this project opened my eyes to so many stories and chapters of the University’s history that I never knew,” says Riddle. “We highlighted approximately 145 alumni in the magazine, and I reached out in every way possible—from Facebook messages and emails to text messages and alumni connections. It was so much fun to reconnect with people, and everyone we spoke with was eager to share their DSU memories.”

In fact, Riddle says the hardest part of the project was deciding when to stop.

DSU 100 captures the full sweep of Delta State’s story—from its celebrated athletic traditions to notable alumni and the nationally recognized programs that continue to shape a thriving university 100 years after its founding.

For more information, call Coopwood Publishing Group at 662.843.2700.