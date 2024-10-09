DSU and MDCC Collaborate to Expand Educational Opportunities

Delta State University and Mississippi Delta Community College have announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding aimed at broadening educational opportunities and increasing graduation rates for students at both institutions. This partnership represents a pivotal step forward in fostering academic collaboration and providing stronger support systems for students in the Mississippi Delta region.

“This MOU signifies a crucial collaboration between Delta State University and Mississippi Delta Community College. By joining forces, we are better equipped to offer our students the resources and support they need to succeed both academically and professionally,” says Dr. Daniel J. Ennis, President of Delta State University.

As part of this MOU, Delta State University will expand the new Phi Theta Kappa Community College Residential Award announced in August, when a similar MOU was signed between Delta State and Northwest Mississippi Community College. This scholarship will be available to MDCC students who are active Phi Theta Kappa members in good standing.

In turn, MDCC will work closely with Delta State to promote this scholarship, ensuring that MDCC students are well-informed about the various academic programs and opportunities available at Delta State University.

“A significant focus of this agreement is on increasing the number of degrees awarded by MDCC through a reverse transfer process with Delta State,” says Teresa Webster, Interim President of Mississippi Delta Community College. “The leadership teams at Delta State and MDCC will collaborate to develop shared protocols and processes to improve data sharing and boost graduation rates for students who attend both institutions.”