DSU Announces Renovation of Nursing School Facilities

Delta State University has announced the completion of a significant expansion and renovation project at the Robert E. Smith School of Nursing, aimed at increasing student capacity and enhancing the learning environment for future healthcare professionals.

The project includes approximately 14,000 square feet of new construction-13,047 square feet of newly added space and the expansion of an existing classroom. Funded through state bond appropriations, with additional support from the Delta State University Foundation and private donations through the nursing capital campaign, the project was designed to address limitations in classroom and lab space that had previously hindered enrollment growth in the nursing program.

“This much-needed expansion and renovation allows us to better meet the demand for qualified nurses in our region and beyond,” says Dr. Vicki Bingham, Dean of the College of Nursing, Health and Sciences. “With the new and improved facilities, we can now accommodate larger cohorts of students while enhancing the quality of instruction and clinical preparation.”

The upgrades include one new classroom and the expansion of another, bringing the total number of large classrooms to three-each capable of accommodating up to eighty students. The Skills Lab has doubled its capacity, growing from five to ten beds, while the Computer Lab now seats ninety students, up from fifty-eight. The Simulation Center has also seen major improvements, increasing from four to five fully functional beds, with the addition of three observation rooms, two debriefing rooms, and two offices.

To support advanced practice education, a new Nurse Practitioner Suite has been added, featuring five exam rooms, a waiting area for standardized patients, and a conference room. A student lounge has also been built to provide space for individual and group study, socializing, or meals.

Additionally, a new multi-purpose classroom will serve as a venue for small-group faculty-student interactions and provide a space for educational workshops and training sessions for community healthcare workers. New faculty offices have been added to accommodate the growing number of students across all nursing programs.