DSU Appoints Van Namen Dean of CEAH

Delta State University has announced the appointment of Dr. Merideth Van Namen as Dean of the College of Education, Arts, and Humanities (CEAH), effective July 1. Dr. Van Namen currently serves as Interim Dean and brings a wealth of experience, insight, and a steadfast commitment to the university’s mission to her new role.

The selection of Van Namen follows a comprehensive national search led by a dedicated committee chaired by Dr. Vicki Bingham, Dean of the College of Nursing, Health, and Sciences. The committee’s rigorous and thoughtful process yielded a strong pool of finalists and was instrumental in identifying a leader who will guide the recently reorganized college into its next chapter.

“Dr. Van Namen’s desire to lead this recently reorganized college into the next phase of our academic history comes with an understanding of the challenges a leader faces in fostering a college culture that is both cohesive and reflective of the disciplines it serves,” says Dr. Leslie Griffin, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “She draws from previous successes and a strong knowledge of the mission, culture, and practices of Delta State University. I am confident she is poised to provide strong and progressive leadership for the College of Education, Arts, and Humanities.”

“I am honored to serve as Dean of the College of Education, Arts, and Humanities and the opportunity to assist in shaping a new future for the college that is grounded in tradition but fueled by innovation and necessity,” says Van Namen. “I look forward to what the future holds for the CEAH.”