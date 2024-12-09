DSU Awarded $1 Million Grant to Acquire Flight Simulator

Delta State University has been awarded a $1,000,000 federal grant to its Commercial Aviation Department for the purchase of an Agricultural and Aerial Firefighting Flight Simulator. This innovative Air Tractor 802 flight simulator will be the first of its kind and will support DSU’s Agricultural Aircraft Operations Career Pathway (AAOCP) program, providing essential training for future aerial applicators and firefighters.

The simulator, designed to meet advanced specifications, will provide high-fidelity, scenario-based training. This cutting-edge equipment will significantly enhance the educational experience, allowing students to gain practical skills in aerial application techniques used in agriculture and firefighting. Students will engage in advanced training designed to replicate real-world conditions, honing their skills in precision aerial applications, which are vital for effective crop management and firefighting operations, and, above all, will save pilot lives by increasing their readiness for such dangerous flying.

The cost for the development and purchase for this state-of-the-art simulator was funded by state and federal funds sponsored by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. The simulator will allow students to immerse themselves in high-quality training scenarios without the costs and risks associated with actual flight hours. Additionally, Delta State will allocate $60,000 annually toward a contractual agreement for simulator maintenance, repairs, and operational training.