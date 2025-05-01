DSU Receives Donation from Boeing to Support Aviation 

Delta State University has announced Boeing’s support of the institution’s renowned Commercial Aviation Program. This generous contribution will directly enhance educational opportunities for students pursuing careers in the aviation industry, reinforcing Delta State’s mission of producing highly skilled aviation professionals and advancing workforce development in this critical field.

“We are deeply grateful for Boeing’s investment in our Commercial Aviation Program,” says Daniel J. Ennis, President of Delta State University. “This donation will provide essential resources that empower our students to gain hands-on experience and develop the technical expertise required to excel in aviation careers. Boeing’s support underscores the importance of industry partnerships in shaping the future of aviation education.”

The donation will support key initiatives within the Commercial Aviation Program, including state-of-the-art training technologies, expanded student scholarships, and strengthened industry collaborations that offer real-world learning experiences. This funding will ensure that Delta State students have access to the most advanced tools and training available, equipping them to meet the demands of an evolving aviation industry.

“Boeing’s commitment to Delta State University represents a major step forward in our ongoing efforts to elevate aviation education and workforce readiness,” says Suzette Matthews, Vice President of University Advancement and Executive Director of the DSU Foundation. “This partnership allows us to enhance student learning, provide critical financial assistance, and further position Delta State as a premier institution for aviation education. We are immensely thankful for Boeing’s leadership and investment in the future of aviation.”

Delta State University’s Commercial Aviation Program is the only program of its kind in Mississippi’s public university system, offering both undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a focus on professional flight training, air traffic control, airport management, and logistics, the program plays a vital role in preparing the next generation of aviation professionals.