DSU’s Delta Center Receives $190,000 Grant from NEH

Delta State University’s Delta Center for Culture and Learning has received a $190,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to host two national residential workshops for K-12 educators.

The program, titled The Most Southern Place on Earth: Music, History, and Culture of the Mississippi Delta, will bring seventy-two teachers from across the country to Cleveland.

Participants will take part in an immersive experience focused on the Delta’s traditions, heritage, and cultural legacy. Project Director Lee Aylward and Delta Center Director Dr. Mandy Truman will lead the workshops. The program is part of NEH’s Landmarks of American History and Culture initiative. This initiative supports professional development for teachers through place-based learning.

Educators will explore how the rich heritage of the Mississippi Delta has shaped American history and culture. The workshops will focus on the history of the Civil Rights Movement, the region’s agricultural and economic legacy, and the global influence of Delta blues music.

Participants will engage with local scholars, historians, cultural bearers, and community members. They will also visit historic sites and cultural landmarks throughout the region.

“This is a life-changing and transformative workshop,” says Dr. Heather Miller, Executive Director of Sponsored Programs and Projects. “Educators return to their classrooms with a deeply meaningful experience to share with their students.”