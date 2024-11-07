EDF Launches “Delta Heart” Marketing Initiative Alongside Strategic Partners

At its recent Annual Meeting, the EDF in Greenwood introduced a new talent attraction and recruitment marketing campaign that sets the stage for a bright future for the Delta region. Developed with the support of a $10,000 grant from Entergy Mississippi, the campaign is designed to showcase Greenwood’s unique charm and inspire talented individuals from across the country to make this community their home.

The campaign’s centerpiece is a vibrant heart-shaped logo called the “Delta Heart,” which symbolizes the essence of the Delta. The heart reflects the deep connection between Greenwood’s land and culture, with intersecting lines representing crop rows, winding rivers, and blues music. The tagline, “Delta Heart. Southern Soul. Mississippi Home,” captures the warmth and hospitality of the community, inviting others to experience it firsthand.

The marketing initiative is a strategic partnership between the EDF, the Greenwood Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Greenwood, and the City of Greenwood.

Ben Muldrow, a renowned community branding specialist who helped develop the campaign, emphasized how this effort is unlike anything Mississippi has seen before. In a presentation to EDF members, Muldrow highlighted the forward-thinking approach that aims to make Greenwood a destination for new talent. “We want people to fall in love with this place and become as passionate about it as Greenwood’s residents are,” Muldrow told the audience.

EDF Executive Director Thomas Gregory has prioritized this multi-phase branding effort during the first year of his tenure.

“Our goal is to not only attract new businesses and talent but to build a community where people want to live, work, and stay for the long term,” Gregory said. “With this forward-looking campaign, the EDF is sending a clear message that Greenwood is a place of opportunity, culture, and heart—ready to welcome new faces and grow together.”