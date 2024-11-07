Entergy Awards $2M Grant to Jackson State University for Power Grid Security Lab

Jackson State University is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Entergy Charitable Foundation to help fund the creation of the Critical Power Grid Network Security Lab. During a press conference at the University on Monday, Oct. 7, Entergy officials presented JSU President Marcus Thompson, Ph.D., with a big check to celebrate the occasion.

This advanced initiative between Jackson State and Entergy will create an innovation hub to help train a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce to meet the growing needs of nuclear, electric and natural gas companies, and electrical cooperatives.

“I am honored to receive this generous grant on behalf of Jackson State University. This gift will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students and the future of the energy sector,” said Thompson. “Looking ahead, this lab will not only benefit Jackson State University and our students, but it will also play a critical role in shaping the broader energy landscape.” Local, community, and political leaders were present during the event, including Congressman Bennie Thompson, whom the president thanked for supporting Jackson State, describing it as instrumental.

The Power Grid Security Lab Project will be a cornerstone of JSU’s commitment to workforce development, energy infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The lab will provide students with real-world experience safeguarding critical power grid infrastructure.

“Whether using computers to earn a college degree or checking out at the grocery store, electricity isn’t a luxury for most people, it’s a necessity. And so is thwarting cyber threats in the energy sector,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “The robust growth in our company and the state is providing extraordinary opportunities to help build a diverse and skilled workforce in the cybersecurity field. Through this partnership, we’re investing in local talent and competing to keep them here. For more than 100 years we’ve served communities alongside Jackson State University, and we’re proud to continue powering the bright minds they produce.”

Jackson State will receive the Entergy Charitable Foundation’s grant over multiple installments. The funds are exclusively for developing the Critical Power Grid Network Security Lab, focusing on cybersecurity in the nuclear, energy, and natural gas sectors.