Entergy Breaks Ground on New Delta Power Station



Facility in Greenville is a $1 Billion Investment

On November 7, Entergy Mississippi celebrated a brighter energy future for customers at a groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s newly announced Delta Blues Advanced Power Station in Greenville. At the groundbreaking, the company also recognized the 50th anniversary of the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, which will be retired when the new plant comes online in 2028. By replacing end-of-life gas generation with more clean and efficient generation, Entergy Mississippi is ensuring customers continue to have modern, reliable energy well into the future.

“The groundbreaking of the Delta Blues Advanced Power Station is a significant step in our plan to transform our power generation portfolio for the future,” says Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi President and CEO. “We’re experiencing historic economic growth in our state. Investing in cleaner, more efficient power generation now will help us keep bills lower for customers than they otherwise would be in the future. Because when we save, so do our customers. Today represents our belief in Mississippi’s bright future.”

Delta Blues Advanced Power Station will be a 754-megawatt facility capable of powering 385,000 homes across Entergy Mississippi’s 45-county service area. The $1.2 billion investment represents a significant economic impact for the Mississippi Delta, including more than 300 construction jobs in the area over the next several years and additional tax revenue for Washington County. Entergy will employ about 21 full-time personnel to operate the plant when it comes online. When fully operational, the plant will provide the state a newer, cleaner and more attractive power source to highlight when recruiting new industry and jobs to Mississippi.

“The Delta Blues Advanced Power Station is a huge win for Greenville, Washington County, and the state of Mississippi,” says Governor Tate Reeves. “Entergy has been an exceptional partner in growing our state’s economy. This new plant will power 385,000 homes and is a great example of Mississippi’s commitment to bringing reliable, available, and affordable energy to our state’s residents and businesses.”

The new facility will be equipped with a combined-cycle combustion turbine and dual-fuel technology. While natural gas is the primary resource, it will be designed to support blended hydrogen to produce reliable energy while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

“Today, as we break ground on Entergy’s new Delta Blues Advanced Power Station, we are not just investing in Mississippi’s energy future; we are igniting a transformative opportunity for economic development across the Delta,” says U.S. Congressman, Bennie Thompson. “This project represents a commitment to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions, but also represents a commitment to economic development that will create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and uplift our communities. By prioritizing sustainable energy, we are ensuring that our communities thrive and that the benefits of growth are felt by everyone. Together, we are building a brighter, more prosperous future for the Mississippi Delta and our great state.”

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in forty-five counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for three million customers through their operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The company is also known for investing in the reliability, resilience and growth of the energy systems while helping their coverage area with cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. Last year, Entergy celebrated their 100th year in business, and the company is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship.

Since 2018, Entergy has delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. The company is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.