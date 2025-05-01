Entergy Mississippi Appoints New Leadership in the Delta Area

Entergy Mississippi has welcomed three new executives to lead all power plant operations, reliability and business operations across the company’s service area. The appointments come as Entergy executes transformative milestones in the company’s history, including building a new advanced power station in the Mississippi Delta.

The new executives include Lee Alexander, Vice President of Power Plant Operations, Kamisha Quates, Vice President of Reliability and Jeremy Vanderloo, Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy. They collectively bring more than sixty years of utility experience in operations, maintenance, project management, system planning, environmental standards, asset implementation, regulatory and public affairs.

“Lee, Kamisha and Jeremy have a wealth of knowledge that we’re lucky to have on our lead team,” says Haley Fisacklerly, President and CEO. “We’re at a critical moment with the construction of the Delta Blues Advanced Power Station and the retirement of the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, and Lee will be an asset in this transition. As we continue to strengthen our grid for the future, Kamisha’s leadership will ensure power reliability for all of our customers. Jeremy has been integral to many of the recent significant milestones that have positioned us for this growth which will make lasting, positive change in our state.”

Alexander has overall responsibility for safely managing and operating Entergy Mississippi’s non-nuclear power generation fleets.

Prior to his new appointment, he served as senior manager, where he oversaw plant operations at Hinds and Attala Power Stations.

Quates is responsible for overseeing safety, operations, construction, reliability improvement, engineering, asset planning, distribution dispatching, meter services, contract management, and emergency restoration for the company’s transmission and distribution systems.

Vanderloo will lead the development of the company’s overall strategy to drive more growth and enhance operations, while working collaboratively across the corporation to achieve strategic objectives and execute key initiatives.