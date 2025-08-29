Entergy MS Awards Scholarships to JSU Students

Entergy Mississippi announced three Jackson State University students have been awarded Entergy’s Power Your Future Scholarship. The scholarship is aimed at supporting undergraduate students pursuing eligible technology majors at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and minority-serving institutions across the company’s four-state service area. This initiative is part of Entergy’s commitment to creating opportunity, enhancing workforce development and fostering educational success and career development across Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

The scholarship recipients attending Jackson State University are Makena Bailey, Makenzie Blackwell and Rita Osi. They join nineteen other recipients, who will be attending Dillard University, Philander Smith University, Prairie View A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Houston. Each recipient will be awarded a $5,000.

“We are proud to empower the next generation of technology leaders through the Entergy Power Your Future Scholarship,” says Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO of Entergy Mississippi. “By supporting students in their pursuit of higher education at HBCUs and minority-serving institutions, we are investing in an innovative and prosperous future for the communities we serve here in Mississippi.”

In alignment with this mission, Entergy will invest $20 million over the next decade to elevate HBCUs and empower their students throughout its service area. This funding is part of Entergy’s corporate programming to help strengthen overall education, career preparedness, and workforce development programs across the region it serves.