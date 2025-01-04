Entergy Recognized as Top Utility By Site Selection Magazine

For the seventeenth year in a row, Site Selection magazine has recognized Entergy Corporation as a top utility for driving economic growth in the communities we serve. The company’s four-state service area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas includes some of the largest and most energy-intensive industries in the United States.

In 2023, Entergy Mississippi helped secure $171 million in capital investments and create approximately 405 new jobs through announced economic development projects.

Site Selection magazine evaluates top utilities each year based on criteria such as job-creating infrastructure and facility investments, innovative programs and incentives for businesses and useful tools and data on their websites. The magazine’s profile of Entergy appears in the September 2024 issue, available both in print and online.

“It’s an honor to be consistently recognized as a top utility in economic development. We work hard to uplift the communities we serve by leveraging resources and providing support, because we know that the success of our communities leans on their preparedness for growth,” said Ed Gardner, vice president of business and economic development for Entergy Mississippi.

Entergy understands that siting new or expanding industrial facilities can be a complex process. That’s why the company has not only built strong partnerships to drive economic development across its service area, but it has also created state-of-the-art site selection websites. The site, mississippisiteselection.com, provides businesses with essential information to help them locate, expand and market their commercial and industrial properties in Mississippi.

In addition to offering access to critical information, Entergy provides services in site selection, project management and more. Learn how Entergy can help power your business at goentergy.com.