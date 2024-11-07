Ferris and Visit Oxford Honored with Media Awards by Mississippi Tourism Association

Visit Oxford MS received statewide recognition at The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA)’s annual tourism awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on October 2-4. Celebrating the destination’s impact on the state’s tourism industry, the awards presented to Visit Oxford MS were MTA Member of the Year to executive director Kinney Ferris and Best Overall Digital Media.

“Kinney Ferris goes above and beyond every single day when it comes to leading our Visit Oxford team,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “She is a team player and is always ready to take on the next challenge. Kinney has a great vision for promoting Oxford and Mississippi, and I am so glad she is being recognized with this prestigious award. She is amazing and it is great to see we aren’t the only people who think so!” The Member of the Year award is presented to an outstanding volunteer member who goes above and beyond for the betterment of the organization.