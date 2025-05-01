GE Aerospace Announces $11 Million Investment in Batesville

GE Aerospace is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Batesville. Various projects that represent a significant investment by the company, including its recently announced $11 million investment, will create 100 new jobs.

The expansion will add industrial equipment, precision measuring tools and high-precision machines. It also will add inspection technology, which will enable the Batesville site to maintain quality as it increases the production of components used in narrow-body and wide-body aircraft engines and military fighter jet and helicopter engines.

“From the start, the GE Aerospace site has been at the forefront of manufacturing cutting edge parts that are key for the future of aviation. The site’s role and number of employees continues to grow. These parts that are made from new, advanced materials play a key role in providing more efficiency and durability in GE Aerospace’s newest engines. We are grateful for the partnership we have with the county and Mississippi to strengthen manufacturing in the region,” says Brian Rapien, GE Aerospace Plant Leader, Batesville Composites Operation.

“This latest investment ensures 100 more Mississippians can find rewarding, good-paying work with this global aerospace leader right here at home. Great things are happening in Mississippi, and this latest win once again shows the world that we have the talent, the resources and the pro-business attitude that make companies like GE Aerospace want to grow here,” says Governor Tate Reeves.