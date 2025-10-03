GRAMMY Gala to Honor Trombone Shorty 

GRAMMY®-winner and multi-time GRAMMY-nominee, Trombone Shorty, will be the recipient of the seventh annual Crossroads of American Music Award at GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi’s 2025 Gala, which will take place at the museum on Oct. 30.

“Trombone Shorty is one of the most celebrated musicians of this generation,” says Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “His genre-crossing talents combined with his commitment to music education through his Trombone Shorty Foundation make him beyond deserving of this year’s Crossroads of American Music Award. We can’t wait to honor this natural-born showman and undeniable star at this year’s Gala.”

“For me, music has always been about carrying on traditions while pushing them forward,” says Trombone Shorty. “I grew up surrounded by the sounds of New Orleans and those influences are in every note I play. To be honored with the Crossroads Award is really about celebrating that culture, and I’m humbled to be a part of that story.”

Trombone Shorty is one of New Orleans’ most celebrated cultural ambassadors, and just released a new album with fellow GRAMMY-nominees New Breed Brass Band entitled “Second Line Sunday.”

The annual GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Gala is the Museum’s signature fundraising event. Proceeds from this year’s Gala will benefit the Museum’s education programs.