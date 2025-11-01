GRAMMY Museum® Announces New Exhibit Showcasing 80s Rock

GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi’s highly anticipated exhibit 80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music is now open in Cleveland. On Thursday, Sept. 25, the Museum celebrated the grand opening with an event featuring iconic special guests Dee Snider, Eddie “Fingers” Ojeda, and Jay Jay French of the rock band, Twisted Sister. They shared stories and insights about their careers and the incredible impact of 80s rock. The program was moderated by Alan Hunter, original MTV VJ, with contributions from celebrated rock photographer Mark Weiss. Guests enjoyed an inside look at the era that defined a generation of music and its lasting influence on the world of rock. The exhibit will be on display at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, through 2026, offering fans of all ages the chance to experience the energy, style, and groundbreaking sounds of 80s rock.

Presented by Maddox Foundation, 80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music explores the history, influence, and cultural impact of 1980s rock. The groundbreaking exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the decade that defined a generation of music, highlighting iconic artists, unforgettable moments, and the stories behind the songs that shaped the sound of 80s rock. Contributing Sponsors for this exhibition are Visit Mississippi, Entergy, and South Delta Planning and Development District.

The exhibit features iconic artifacts from 1980s rock legends, including Twisted Sister’s “Love is for Suckers” album-themed guitar and stage-worn jacket, Ozzy Osbourne’s stage costume, Mötley Crüe’s drum kit, Def Leppard Washburn bass, and Guns N’ Roses smashed bass with “Appetite for Destruction” lithograph. Guests can also explore iconic photographs from the era captured by celebrated rock photographer Weiss and have their photo taken in front of the famous Sunset Strip venue, the Whisky a Go Go.

Supporting Sponsors for this exhibit include Ergon, Gertrude C. Ford Foundation, Planters Bank, Quality Steel Corporation, and Visit Cleveland. Participating Sponsors include Ten One Strategies and Hammons and Associates.