GRAMMY Museum MS Receives $100K Gift

GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi has received a $100,000 gift from John McGaha and Tawana Ford Barnette in support of the Simmons Society Endowment Fund. This significant investment ensures that the Museum can expand its music education initiatives, provide scholarships and special opportunities for young people, and continue serving as a cultural hub for Cleveland and the Mississippi Delta for generations to come.

“This gift from John and Tawana is a powerful investment in the future of music education in Mississippi,” says Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.”

“Being a native of Mississippi, and a former educator, when it came time to think of causes for John and me to support this year with his endowment fund, the GRAMMY Museum was at the top of our list,” says Tawana Ford Barnette. “Music education changes lives. Children exposed to it early perform better in school, score higher on tests, and strengthen their overall brain function. Too many schools have cut arts funding, and many children simply don’t have access. Giving to the Museum lets us help young people for generations. We are proud to support the GRAMMY Museum and the youth of Mississippi.”

The Simmons Society Endowment Fund was launched in 2018 to honor former Mississippi State Senator and current Central Commissioner Willie Simmons, a vital supporter of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi since its opening in 2016.